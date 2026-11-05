🏥 Escanaba Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Escanaba’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for nurses, CNAs, therapists, and dental pros. If you’re open to travel contracts or steady local work, there’s good money and solid schedules on the table.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Skyline Med Staff, LLC Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , days)

(13 weeks, , days) Pay: $2,447 per week

This OT travel contract offers day shifts and a 13-week assignment with a top-rated, women-owned travel agency. You’ll get a dedicated recruiter, Blue Cross Blue Shield medical, dental, vision, and referral bonuses.

Employer: TotalMed

Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Travel (listed as internship; 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , days)

(listed as internship; 13 weeks, , days) Pay: $2,501 per week

Work acute care OT with a national travel agency that offers weekly pay, day-1 benefits, 401(k), CE, and wellness programs. Great if you have at least 6–12 months of experience and want strong support plus solid pay.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week )

(13 weeks, ) Pay: $2,372 per week

Join an award-winning talent partner with day-1 Cigna medical, MetLife dental and vision, license reimbursement, and hotel/rental car discounts. Good pick if you want a recruiter-focused agency and strong first-day benefits.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week )

(13 weeks, ) Pay: $2,410 per week

Day-shift OT contract with one of the largest healthcare staffing agencies in the country. Comes with day-1 health, dental, vision, weekly pay, 401(k) match, housing support, travel reimbursement, and even an annual all-inclusive vacation for loyal travelers.

Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare

Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week )

(13 weeks, ) Pay: $2,625 per week

Highest weekly OT rate on this list, in a rehab setting with weekly tax-free stipend, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and bonuses. Ideal if you have 1+ year recent rehab experience and want top pay plus strong recruiter support.

Employer: Zubke Family Dentistry

Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Part-time, In-person

Join a busy family dental practice looking for a hygienist who is friendly, gentle, and comfortable in a fast-paced office. Great if you want local, stable hours without a long commute.

Employer: Bishop Noa Home

Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: LPN: $30–$32/hr; RN: $35–$37/hr (includes bonus)

Day-shift Charge Nurse role with a three-day work week and flexible scheduling. Comes with a true employer-funded pension, 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and more.

Employer: Bishop Noa Home

Location: Escanaba, MI

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: $21.15–$22.40 per hour (includes essential worker bonus)

Day-shift CNA role with 7 twelve-hour shifts per two weeks and every other Friday–Sunday off, plus employer-funded pension, health, dental, vision, paid orientation, PTO, and retirement plan.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.