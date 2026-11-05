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Escanaba
🏥 Escanaba Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
2 days ago
Escanaba’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for nurses, CNAs, therapists, and dental pros. If you’re open to travel contracts or steady local work, there’s good money and solid schedules on the table.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,447/week
- Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $2,447 per week
This OT travel contract offers day shifts and a 13-week assignment with a top-rated, women-owned travel agency. You’ll get a dedicated recruiter, Blue Cross Blue Shield medical, dental, vision, and referral bonuses.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,501/week
- Employer: TotalMed
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- Type: Travel (listed as internship; 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $2,501 per week
Work acute care OT with a national travel agency that offers weekly pay, day-1 benefits, 401(k), CE, and wellness programs. Great if you have at least 6–12 months of experience and want strong support plus solid pay.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,372/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,372 per week
Join an award-winning talent partner with day-1 Cigna medical, MetLife dental and vision, license reimbursement, and hotel/rental car discounts. Good pick if you want a recruiter-focused agency and strong first-day benefits.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,410/week
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,410 per week
Day-shift OT contract with one of the largest healthcare staffing agencies in the country. Comes with day-1 health, dental, vision, weekly pay, 401(k) match, housing support, travel reimbursement, and even an annual all-inclusive vacation for loyal travelers.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,625/week
- Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,625 per week
Highest weekly OT rate on this list, in a rehab setting with weekly tax-free stipend, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and bonuses. Ideal if you have 1+ year recent rehab experience and want top pay plus strong recruiter support.
Registered Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Zubke Family Dentistry
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- Type: Part-time, In-person
Join a busy family dental practice looking for a hygienist who is friendly, gentle, and comfortable in a fast-paced office. Great if you want local, stable hours without a long commute.
Charge Nurse – Day Shift LPN or RN ($30–$37/hr)
- Employer: Bishop Noa Home
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- Type: Full-time, In-person
- Pay: LPN: $30–$32/hr; RN: $35–$37/hr (includes bonus)
Day-shift Charge Nurse role with a three-day work week and flexible scheduling. Comes with a true employer-funded pension, 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and more.
Day Shift CNA – $21.15–$22.40/hr, Every Other Weekend Off
- Employer: Bishop Noa Home
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- Type: Full-time, In-person
- Pay: $21.15–$22.40 per hour (includes essential worker bonus)
Day-shift CNA role with 7 twelve-hour shifts per two weeks and every other Friday–Sunday off, plus employer-funded pension, health, dental, vision, paid orientation, PTO, and retirement plan.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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