🚧 ECAT suspends Route 59 Express Nov. 6–7 for air show

🚧 ECAT Route 59 Express suspended Nov. 6–7

Escambia County Area Transit will temporarily suspend Route 59 Express on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7.

This change is so ECAT can provide shuttle service on NAS Pensacola for the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show.

If you ride Routes 55, 57, or 58, plan for possible delays because of heavier traffic from the air show.

Normal Route 59 Express service will resume Friday, Nov. 13.

For questions or help planning another route, contact ECAT at 850-595-3228.