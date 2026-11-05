🏥 Erwin, TN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Erwin’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from part-time caregiving to high-paying advanced practice roles. If you’re in nursing or direct care, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: VenVisor Health

VenVisor Health Location: Erwin, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $160,000 per year

Provide on-site primary care to residents in long-term care and skilled nursing facilities. Great fit if you’re an NP or PA who enjoys building relationships with seniors, working with an interdisciplinary team, and wants strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, malpractice coverage, and more.

Employer: The Greens at Erwin

Location: Erwin, TN

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (Days & Nights)

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Join a long-term care team with 12-hour day or night shifts, consistent full-time hours, and same-day pay options. You’ll provide hands-on nursing care, give meds, monitor residents, and work closely with CNAs and other staff, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: BETTER OPTICS LLC

Location: Erwin, TN

Type: Part-time (12 hrs/week: Mon–Wed–Fri, 12 pm–4 pm)

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Perfect if you want a short, steady daytime schedule. Provide in-home help with bathing, dressing, grooming, mobility, meals, meds reminders, and light housekeeping. Previous caregiving experience and a background check are required; they’re looking to fill this ASAP.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.