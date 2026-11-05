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Erwin
Teen Pies & Perler Night at Erwin Library
6 days ago
Teens are invited to a free Pies & Perlers night at Erwin Public Library, 110 W F St, Erwin, on Thursday, November 12, 5:00–6:00 p.m.. The library will provide pie, Perler beads, pegboards, and other craft supplies, plus board games and other activities for those who do not want to do Perler art. No registration is required, and seats are first come, first served.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Erwin Public Library HCPL
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