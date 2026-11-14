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Erving
⚠️ Town email stable after Microsoft Outlook outage
12 days ago
⚠️ Town email back to normal after Outlook outage
The Town of Erving reports that email is working normally again as of Friday morning, November 13, 2026. This follows a widespread Microsoft Outlook and Outlook Services outage that started on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
The Town’s IT staff will keep watching the system and address any leftover issues that may pop up.
If you were having trouble reaching town staff by email, service should now be stable again.
More Info: Outlook & Outlook Services Widespread Outage Updat...
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