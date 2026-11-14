Erlanger’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid corporate roles and contract work both on the table. If you’ve got recruiting or HR operations experience, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: DHL Express

DHL Express Location: Erlanger, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Central HR operations role supporting multiple hubs (CVG, Miami, Atlanta). You’ll handle onboarding, employee data changes, payroll support, timekeeping (Kronos), compliance tasks, and HR tickets (Bizagi/Freshdesk) while meeting strict SLAs. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with HRIS/payroll systems (ADP, Kronos), and like high-volume, process-driven work.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Erlanger, KY (serving Northern Kentucky)

(serving Northern Kentucky) Type: Contract / Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Full-cycle recruiting role where you own openings from intake to offer. You’ll source and screen candidates, run interviews, manage the ATS (including Workday when used), and keep hiring managers updated. Good for someone who likes a fast pace, can juggle multiple requisitions, and has experience building pipelines—healthcare or social services background is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—HR roles in Erlanger tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.