Erlanger is busy with freight, flights, and local routes right now. If you like being on the move and want steady hours, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Erlanger, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift , majority 4-day workweek , no nights or weekends for most

Full-time, , majority , no nights or weekends for most Pay: $24.00/hour during 10-week training, then base salary + commission, plus bonuses

Drive an established route, deliver uniforms and facility products, and build relationships with existing customers. Good fit if you like a physical, fast-paced job with career growth, 401(k) with match/ESOP, and full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: FEAM Aero

FEAM Aero Location: Erlanger, KY (CVG)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (not listed) + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Line maintenance on Airbus aircraft at CVG—perfect if you have 2+ years on A330 and a current FAA A&P license. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability, 401(k) options and access to advanced technical training, plus some 3- and 4-day workweek schedules.

Employer: Stagnaro Distributing

Location: Erlanger, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift , Monday–Friday (rare weekends)

Full-time, , Monday–Friday (rare weekends) Pay: $52,000 – $70,000 per year

Family-owned beverage distributor with local routes only—you’re home daily while delivering and merchandising product at multiple accounts. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with strong match, phone allowance, and monthly gift card incentives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Erlanger are growing fast and often promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.