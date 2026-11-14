Erlanger’s plants are busy right now, especially in energy and plastics. If you’ve got machining or production leadership experience, there are some solid options here.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Erlanger, KY (Service Center, onsite)

(Service Center, onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $33–$40/hr

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:45 AM–3:15 PM

Work on large steam turbines and generators using CNC horizontal lathes. Good fit if you have 3+ years CNC experience, can read G & M code and blueprints, and like steady day-shift hours with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation).

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Erlanger, KY (Service Center, onsite)

(Service Center, onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$40/hr + $1/hr shift differential

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 2:30 PM–1:00 AM

Run CNC horizontal mills on large power plant equipment with a 4-day workweek. Best for machinists with 5+ years CNC experience and strong G & M code skills who want higher pay for nights plus full GE Vernova benefits.

Employer: LifeMade Products LLC (Jadex Inc.)

Location: Erlanger, KY

Type: Listed as Internship (duties read like full production supervisor role)

Listed as (duties read like full production supervisor role) Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead a 12-hour shift in a plastics plant making cups, cutlery, and to-go containers. You’ll supervise the floor, hit safety and quality goals, manage performance, and work closely with maintenance; 3–5 years of supervisory experience in manufacturing is ideal. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) with match, vacation, and holidays.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.