🚚 Erlanger, KY Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Logistics Roles Open

Erlanger is busy right now with logistics and distribution work, thanks to the airport and big-name brands in town. If you like fast-paced operations and moving freight, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DHL Express

DHL Express Location: Erlanger, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep international shipments moving by checking documents, working with customs brokers, and fixing issues so packages clear on time. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with paperwork and computer systems, and want strong benefits like 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and generous PTO.

Employer: DHL Express

DHL Express Location: Erlanger, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced customs work focused on FDA and other government-regulated shipments. You’ll handle escalations, agency holds, and coach entry writers, so it’s ideal if you already have 2+ years customs/brokerage experience and want to step into a subject-matter expert/lead-style role with solid DHL benefits.

Employer: Levi Strauss & Co.

Location: Erlanger, KY – Distribution Center (DDC1)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations at a major Levi’s distribution center, leading teams across receiving, order fulfillment, and shipping. Great for someone with 5+ years DC experience, LEAN/Six Sigma know-how, and an interest in senior leadership, with perks like 401(k) match, health benefits, paid volunteer time, and product discounts.

(Also listed on Indeed: same Erlanger DDC Operations Manager role via this posting if you prefer applying there.)

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply. Share this with a friend who’s looking; a quick tip can land someone their next big step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.