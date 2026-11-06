🏭 Erlanger Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $40/hr+ Pay

Erlanger’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady schedules. Here are several local roles hiring in manufacturing, quality, and warehouse work.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Erlanger, KY (Service Center)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $33–$40/hour (plus geographic differential in some areas)

(plus geographic differential in some areas) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:45 AM – 3:15 PM, optional weekends

Run CNC horizontal lathes on large steam turbine and generator parts, reading blueprints and holding tight tolerances. Good fit if you have 3+ years CNC machining, know G & M codes/Mazatrol, and want steady daytime hours with big-company benefits.

Employer: ADM (via VetJobs)

(via VetJobs) Location: Erlanger, KY

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay range mentioned: $41,600–$71,000/year (separate note on $30,000–$45,000 range also listed)

(separate note on range also listed) Education: Associate’s degree in food science, biology, or similar required

Test raw materials and finished products, keep lab data clean, and help lead the sensory (taste/smell) program on site. Great for someone with lab skills, organoleptic/sensory testing experience, and comfort working around food ingredients and allergens.

Employer: Newly Weds Foods

Location: Erlanger, KY

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: Not listed (shift differential offered)

Float between shifts doing quality checks on finished food products, metal detector and scale checks, GMP audits, and hold/release decisions. Good match if you have 1–2 years QC in food manufacturing, can lift 50 lbs, and don’t mind rotating shifts and overtime.

Employer: Stagnaro Distributing

Location: 1600 Dolwick Drive, Erlanger, KY

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $18.50–$22.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2nd shift (starts 3 PM–close) , 10–12 hour shifts common in peak times

, 10–12 hour shifts common in peak times Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, life, disability, 401(k) with match, employee discount

Build pallets and load beer and beverages for next-day delivery using forklifts and pallet jacks. This is physical work with overtime chances and a path into CDL training if you want to move up to a local route driver role.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s looking so you can job hunt together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.