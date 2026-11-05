🚚 Erlanger, KY Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Openings

Erlanger’s logistics scene is busy, especially around the airport. If you like fast-paced work and moving freight, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: PSA Airlines, Inc.

Location: Erlanger, KY (CVG area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with aircraft maintenance teams to order, receive, store, and ship aviation parts. This role is great if you like organized warehouse work with a clear system, and it comes with strong airline benefits and travel perks on the American Airlines network.

Employer: DHL Express

Location: Erlanger, KY (CVG Hub)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on job doing sorting, loading, unloading, and material handling for time-sensitive shipments. Good fit if you don’t mind working outdoors in all weather, lifting packages, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: The Expediting Company, Inc

Location: Erlanger, KY

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–5:00 PM

Pay: From $23.75/hour

Daytime role helping run daily pickup and delivery operations, support drivers, schedule loaders, and track fleet repairs. This is a good match if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want steady weekday hours in transportation.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.