District 10 determines who's headed to Hershey for PIAA cross country championships

TITUSVILLE — Kam Skelton ignored Satchel Paige's No. 1 maxim.

The Mercyhurst Prep cross country runner did look back near the end of Saturday's District 10 Class 1A boys final.

It wasn't a risk, though, as nobody was remotely gaining on the sophomore.

That was the case for most of a race Skelton won in breezy but otherwise ideal weather at Titusville's Ed Myer Recreation Complex. His first-place time of 16 minutes, 9 seconds was comfortably faster than the one for Seneca silver medalist Anthony Galkowski (16:23) and Lakeview bronze medalist James Alexander (16:24).

Skelton placed one spot higher in the individual standings than his initial postseason appearance there. He was second to Rocky Grove graduate Ethan Knapp for last season's district 1A final.

"I wasn't going to lose this time," Skelton said. "I'd like to thank my coach (Dave Stolar) for that because he pushed me so hard this offseason. I knew this (race) was going to be hard to win because there's so many guys here who wanted that same thing."

Alexander still departed the meet as a district titlist. He posted the fastest time for Lakeview, which topped the 1A boys team standings with 43 points.

The Sailors qualified for the Nov. 2 PIAA meet at Hershey's Parkview Cross Country Course. Also going there en masse is Wilmington, which was second (103).

'Still got work to do'

Skelton's margin of victory was a nail-biter compared to Saturday's other victorious Kam.

McDowell star Kamden Kramer was a pack one within seconds after the starter's gun was fired for a PIAA Class 3A boys subregion race. The senior, at 15:43, was the only runner in a four-team field who cracked the 16-minute mark.

Kramer will graduate as a three-time winner for that particular race. He was a fourth-place finisher as a freshman.

"It's been a hell of a ride here these last four years," Kramer said, "but I've still got work to do (next weekend). Now, it's all about the mental. Just knowing that I can compete (at states) and be among its top runners."

Joining Kramer on the 3A boys starting line at Hershey will be Rocco and Rory Grande. The Erie High brothers qualified as individuals for consecutive seasons.

Rory Grande, a sophomore, was third overall at 16:25. Rocco Grande, a junior, crossed seventh at 16:48.

"It was nice going to (Parkview) last year and experiencing the course," Rocco Grande said. "You got a feel for how it is.

"Now, we understand how hard it is."

The Grandes plan to train at Frontier Park throughout next week. Its hills provide them the only viable way of preparing for Parkview's unrelenting up-and-down course.

District 8 power Taylor Allderdice, with 33 points, defeated McDowell by five for the race's team championship.

'Owed it to do well'

The Cathedral Prep girls comprised Erie County's only team titlist among the meet's four district events.

The Ramblers, led by juniors Anne-Catherine Brown and Fina Bannister, recorded a minute 41 points in the Class 2A field. Brown won at 18:32, followed by Bannister at 18:43.

Brown flirted with her personal-best time of 18:29. She achieved that when Prep participated in the Oct. 5 Nike Twilight Invitaitonal, held at Terra Haute, Indiana.

"I wanted to see what I could do (Saturday) to top that," Brown said. "I got around pretty good, but it was windy."

Makayla Stutts, Reagan Johnston and Colgate University recruit Allison Bender also recorded points for Prep.

While McDowell's girls didn't formally receive any postmeet awards, they returned to their Millcreek Township campus knowing they'll board another bus for states.

The Trojans qualified for its 3A girls final as the first-place team in Saturday's other subregion race at Titusville. They totaled 20 points to Allderdice's 37.

Lauren Dever was the fastest of the Trojans' four top-five finishers. The sophomore completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:01.

"I owed it to do well (Saturday) because we probably were going to move on to states," Dever said. "I felt it was important to push the team."

Dever singled out the performance of teammate Isabella Hebner. The freshman, at 19:12, was the race's bronze medalist.

The Trojans' Hayden Palmer (19:29) and Hannah Palmer (19:29 and 20:02) were fourth and fifth overall.

Eagles soaring to states

M.J. Pottinger and his Grove City brethren provided ample evidence a bookend to the program's 2022 PIAA Class 2A boys team title trophy is in play.

The Eagles (27 points) secured first place for Saturday's race before its top 10 individual runners were known.

Pottinger, who won at 15:25, was immediately followed back by Tim Sabella (15:34) and Isaiah Stauff (15:42). Colsen Frank was sixth at 15:50.

"We had (talented runners) here before us," Pottinger said. "Just to come here and make (the program) better really makes a big difference."

The Lakeview Sailors will set sail for Hershey as the district's 1A girls team titlists. They competed in a race individually won by a student from one of northwestern Pennsylvania's smallest school districts.

Karis McElhaney qualified as a runner for last season's PIAA track and field meet. However, she represented Greenville through its co-op arrangement with Jamestown.

McElhaney donned the Muskies' purple and yellow colors Saturday. The senior received hugs from teammates and fans moments after her first-place time of 19:24.

"I feel very honored I was able to represent our school like this," McElhaney said. "I'm happy to show we can still compete in sports."

McElhaney edged West Middlesex junior AnnaSophia Viccari, a former district winner, by five seconds.

