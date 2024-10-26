Open in App
    • Erie Times News

    Erie County restaurant inspections for Oct. 16-23, 2024

    By ERIE TIMES-NEWS,

    2 days ago

    At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded Oct. 16 through Wednesday.

    1 critical violation

    McDonald's , 12185 E. Main Road, North East Township. (Cheese left at room temperature too long.) Wednesday

    2 noncritical violations

    Dollar General , 1700 Peach St. Wednesday

    1 noncritical violation

    Auntie Anne's/Cinnabon , 345 Millcreek Mall, Millcreek Township. Wednesday

    Previous violations corrected

    Pub 20 , 10326 W. Main Road, North East Township. Oct 17.

    All In One Supermarket , 3304 Pine Ave. Wednesday

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County restaurant inspections for Oct. 16-23, 2024

