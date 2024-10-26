At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded Oct. 16 through Wednesday.

1 critical violation

McDonald's , 12185 E. Main Road, North East Township. (Cheese left at room temperature too long.) Wednesday

2 noncritical violations

Dollar General , 1700 Peach St. Wednesday

1 noncritical violation

Auntie Anne's/Cinnabon , 345 Millcreek Mall, Millcreek Township. Wednesday

Previous violations corrected

Pub 20 , 10326 W. Main Road, North East Township. Oct 17.

All In One Supermarket , 3304 Pine Ave. Wednesday

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County restaurant inspections for Oct. 16-23, 2024