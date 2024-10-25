Open in App
    New Greene Township bakery gets rave reviews for pepperoni rolls, brownies and Jo's bagels

    By Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Word is spreading of Bake Your Day, said Shawn Matson, 46, owner of the three-week-old bakery in the Greene Township municipal building at 9333 Tate Road.

    "It's amazing," he said. "We're getting great feedback. People are stopping in saying they've heard ravings that they have to go into this new bakery out here."

    Matson, who graduated from the culinary school at Mercyhurst North East, specializes in cakes, cupcakes, cookies, Danish, muffins, turnovers, brownies and sandwich cookies. He also makes pies to order, cream pies and fruit pies. But what's really flying out the door?

    Pepperoni rolls.

    "We can't keep them in stock," Matson said.

    Also, he carries Jo's Brooklyn Bagels, which "everyone is raving about" and then there are his Bobcat brownies, a triple layer buckeye brownie (including a layer of peanut butter) that are cut into 6-inch squares and can easily delight three people.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4d8d_0wLS3MlU00

    "I named them 'Bobcat Brownies' because that's the name of the mascot for the Seneca school district," he said.

    The building he's in used to be Greene Township Elementary School, and several businesses operate out of what used to be classrooms. Bake Your Day offers indoor seating for 12 as well as tables outside for what have been beautiful autumn days of late.

    Putting 'smiles on people's faces'

    While Matson owns the business, he appreciates the help of family members, including his mother and from among his seven siblings and his own five children.

    Matson said he spent 20 years helping people with disabilities. But after the initial onslaught of COVID, he found himself out of a job, so he went to culinary school and worked at Giant Eagle bakery at Interchange Road before deciding to open his own shop.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cn6mk_0wLS3MlU00

    "It's always been a dream of mine," he said. "We're a family-owned business giving back to the community here, where it's hard to find anything without driving into (Erie). We want to put smiles on people's faces with a cup of coffee and a sweet treat."

    He said he gets inspiration from his grandfather, Ervin Loomis, who cooked in the Navy and taught him a few things about the kitchen when Matson was young.

    "I worked with him and it looks like I followed in his footsteps," he said.

    Fast facts

    Bake Your Day Bakery , 9333 Tate Road, Greene Township, Room 205. Entrance at the back. Open 6 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays; 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; closed Thursdays and Fridays. For information, send email to BakeYourDay2024@gmail.com , call 814-572-8401, or visit their Facebook page .

    Contact Jennie Geisler at jgeisler@timesnews.com . Find her weekly newsletter at https://profile.goerie.com/newsletters/erielicious/.

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: New Greene Township bakery gets rave reviews for pepperoni rolls, brownies and Jo's bagels

    Susan Lee
    1d ago
    Congratulations to a successful new career!!! We will be over Shawn!
    turtles
    1d ago
    I went to high school with Shawn. I am happy for him!!!!
