    • Erie Times News

    Erie Indemnity targeted by short seller. What other analysts say about stock

    By Jim Martin, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Erie Indemnity , which posted an all-time-high stock price and joined the S&P 500 in September, has been getting plenty of attention on Wall Street in recent weeks.

    Not all of it good.

    Weeks after closing at a record-high of $544.84 on Sept. 22, Erie Indemnity, the management arm of Erie Insurance, was the subject last week of a report by Spruce Point Capital , a New York investment management firm, which is predicting a significant drop in the company's share price.

    Spruce Point explained its rationale in an Oct. 18 report: "After conducting a forensic financial review of Erie Indemnity Company... we have grave concerns about the sustainability of ERIE’s 25% management fee collected on premiums written by the Exchange. Based on our investigation, we estimate a 35% - 55% downside risk, or approximately $217- $314 per share."

    What is Erie Indemnity?

    Erie Indemnity, which is publicly traded, is often referred to as the attorney-in-fact for Erie Insurance. According to Forbes, "It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders."

    So what makes Spruce Point think that Erie Indemnity — whose stock price rose 80% in an eight-month period — might be ripe for a tumble?

    Erie Insurance added new jobs in 2023: Will hiring trend continue?

    In part, it might be that the rise in the company's stock price suggests it might be overpriced. The stock, which ended 2023 at $334.92, gained more than $200 in value by the middle of September. That increase was linked partly to the run-up to the stock's Sept. 23 inclusion in the S&P 500.

    The stock closed on Thursday at $455.30 a share, down about 1 percent.

    Spruce Point, however, points to more specific points to explain its prediction. Most revolve around the company's 25% management fee, which is higher than some of its competitors.

    Spruce Point also raises concern about the company's structure, writing that: "Erie is the only public company structured with a management company overseeing a policyholder-owned insurance exchange."

    What others are saying about the company stock

    There are two analysts who track the performance and outlook of Erie Indemnity. One is with Dowling & Partners Securities LLC. The other is with William Blair & Company LLC. Neither of them responded to questions from the Erie Times-News about Spruce Point's outlook on the company.

    However, their broad recommendations about the company , which can be found on Yahoo Finance, suggests they take a different view. One of them offers a "strong buy" recommendation for Erie Indemnity. The other offers a "hold" recommendation.

    Both are a long way from Spruce Point's recommendation to sell the stock.

    Spruce Point, on the other hand, is in the business of identifying companies that could have a declining stock value and then benefitting from that decline.

    The company identifies itself as "a New York-based investment management firm focused on short-selling, value and special situation investment opportunities."

    According to the website Investopedia , "Short selling is a trading strategy where investors speculate on a stock's decline. Short sellers bet on, and profit from a drop in a security’s price."

    Matthew Cummings, spokesman for Erie Insurance, said in a statement: "We're aware of the opinions contained in a report issued this month by a short-selling investment management firm and remain confident in the financial strength of our company."

    He continued: "Our impressive growth and industry leading customer retention serve as a testament to the service and stability that has set us apart for nearly 100 years. We’re pleased with the success we’ve achieved and the strong value proposition we continue to offer customers, agents, employees, and the communities we serve."

    Contact Jim Martin at jmartin@timesnews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie Indemnity targeted by short seller. What other analysts say about stock

