Will there be a Millcreek community center? Township supervisors OK feasibility study

Millcreek Township officials will consider opening a community center.

Township supervisors have approved hiring a consultant to look at the cost of opening and operating a community center and at the programs it might offer.

The study is a top recommendation in the township's new strategic plan for parks and recreation, a blueprint for program and facility improvements through 2028. The plan was completed by Altair Consulting Group in February with input from Millcreek residents.

"A key finding was that we should be targeting investment into centralized, high-demand assets and amenities," Millcreek parks and recreation director Ashley Marstelller said. "A top action item is to assess the feasibility of developing a centralized community center."

A community center was second only to walking and hiking trails on residents' wish list of recreation programs, amenities and facilities that the township might provide. The center could offer health and wellness programs, classes and public events, residents said in a survey and at a public open house and workshops.

The community center feasibility study will be done by Denver-based Ballard*King & Associates and will include market, programming and operational analyses and an economic impact assessment.

The study cost is capped at $24,000, to be paid from the parks and recreation department's capital budget. No timeline for its completion has been given.

