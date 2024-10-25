Erie social justice advocate backs IRG recycling plant, promise of community benefits plan

Gary Horton, an Erie social justice advocate, has always considered himself an environmentalist.

Horton, who is CEO of the Urban Erie Community Development Corp. and president of the Erie NAACP , said he has a great deal of respect for many in the local environmental community.

But when it comes to International Recycling Group 's plans to build a $300 million recycling plant on Erie's East Side, he finds himself at odds with the authors of a letter , signed by more than 100 environmentalists, that opposes the Department of Energy's decision to grant a $182 million loan to the project.

Recycling plant holds promise of economic benefits

Like his brother, Erie County Councilman Andre Horton, Gary Horton is supporting the project, which is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs and more than 200 permanent positions.

Horton said he sees jobs and opportunity in the project that's planned for a portion of International Paper Co. plant on East Lake Road.

"You can call me a Black activist," Horton said. "I serve the interests of a lot more people than Black people. I serve the interests of a lot of poor people in the community and that's the voice I'm speaking with. We want to hitch our wagon to a horse that's going somewhere."

Horton, it seems, is enthused by something more than a vague promise of opportunity.

International Recycling has submitted draft CBA plan

As a condition of borrowing from the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office, IRG is expected to develop and implement a comprehensive community benefits plan "that ensures meaningful community and labor engagement and incorporates strong labor standards during construction and operation throughout the life of the loan guarantee."

Horton said he's had plenty of conversations about CBAs, but few of them have been finalized.

"I'm actually very hopeful and optimistic that we have a model here that may motivate other leaders to do the same things — these people who are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in our community and saying this is going to benefit everybody," Horton said.

Mitch Hecht, CEO of International Recycling, said he's submitted a draft CBA plan to the Department of Energy. The broadly worded document includes a pledge to environmental justice, attention to traffic issues, promotion of job training and attention to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Following the construction phase of the project, IRG has a goal of employing at least 66% or two-thirds of its technical and operations team from the local low-income community.

According to the document, "We further commit to diversity in all our hiring and contracting, with a city-first ethos."

Horton said he's feeling good about IRG's commitment.

He said, "We believe with the federal government's involvement and assurances that we will be treated better than we have ever been on any development project that we have seen. I'm willing to stake my reputation on that happening and I'm committed to this project."

Project has widespread support

Andre Horton offered his support for the project in an opinion column submitted to the Erie Times-News.

He wrote: "Erie stands to gain a lot from this project, especially the eastside of Erie, where the recycling facility will be built. This is a chance to breathe new life into a neighborhood that has suffered from decades of disinvestment. IRG’s investment will create desperately needed manufacturing jobs at a union equivalent wage. That is why, the local NAACP, the Great Lakes Building Trades Council, every single state and federal elected official representing Erie and Erie’s Environmental Justice organizations all fully support it."

Andre Horton said he also believes the plant will create opportunities on the former Hammermill and International Paper site.

"For over 22 years, that site has been a reminder of the lost jobs and lost opportunities," he wrote. "This project is a chance to transform it into a hub of innovation, environmental stewardship, and community development."

Gary Horton said he respects the right of local environmentalists to oppose the project, but he doesn't believe stopping this project will reduce the amount of plastic in the world.

"Plastic is everywhere," he said. "All that other stuff is above my pay grade. I just know that I am surrounded by plastic and it makes sense to recycle it."

