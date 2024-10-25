Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Erie Times News

    Erie social justice advocate backs IRG recycling plant, promise of community benefits plan

    By Jim Martin, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Gary Horton, an Erie social justice advocate, has always considered himself an environmentalist.

    Horton, who is CEO of the Urban Erie Community Development Corp. and president of the Erie NAACP , said he has a great deal of respect for many in the local environmental community.

    But when it comes to International Recycling Group 's plans to build a $300 million recycling plant on Erie's East Side, he finds himself at odds with the authors of a letter , signed by more than 100 environmentalists, that opposes the Department of Energy's decision to grant a $182 million loan to the project.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0ZD5_0wLRzRyL00

    Recycling plant holds promise of economic benefits

    Like his brother, Erie County Councilman Andre Horton, Gary Horton is supporting the project, which is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs and more than 200 permanent positions.

    Horton said he sees jobs and opportunity in the project that's planned for a portion of International Paper Co. plant on East Lake Road.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18r04R_0wLRzRyL00

    "You can call me a Black activist," Horton said. "I serve the interests of a lot more people than Black people. I serve the interests of a lot of poor people in the community and that's the voice I'm speaking with. We want to hitch our wagon to a horse that's going somewhere."

    Horton, it seems, is enthused by something more than a vague promise of opportunity.

    International Recycling has submitted draft CBA plan

    As a condition of borrowing from the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office, IRG is expected to develop and implement a comprehensive community benefits plan "that ensures meaningful community and labor engagement and incorporates strong labor standards during construction and operation throughout the life of the loan guarantee."

    Horton said he's had plenty of conversations about CBAs, but few of them have been finalized.

    "I'm actually very hopeful and optimistic that we have a model here that may motivate other leaders to do the same things — these people who are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in our community and saying this is going to benefit everybody," Horton said.

    Mitch Hecht, CEO of International Recycling, said he's submitted a draft CBA plan to the Department of Energy. The broadly worded document includes a pledge to environmental justice, attention to traffic issues, promotion of job training and attention to diversity, equity and inclusion.

    Following the construction phase of the project, IRG has a goal of employing at least 66% or two-thirds of its technical and operations team from the local low-income community.

    According to the document, "We further commit to diversity in all our hiring and contracting, with a city-first ethos."

    Horton said he's feeling good about IRG's commitment.

    He said, "We believe with the federal government's involvement and assurances that we will be treated better than we have ever been on any development project that we have seen. I'm willing to stake my reputation on that happening and I'm committed to this project."

    Project has widespread support

    Andre Horton offered his support for the project in an opinion column submitted to the Erie Times-News.

    He wrote: "Erie stands to gain a lot from this project, especially the eastside of Erie, where the recycling facility will be built. This is a chance to breathe new life into a neighborhood that has suffered from decades of disinvestment. IRG’s investment will create desperately needed manufacturing jobs at a union equivalent wage. That is why, the local NAACP, the Great Lakes Building Trades Council, every single state and federal elected official representing Erie and Erie’s Environmental Justice organizations all fully support it."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXBsP_0wLRzRyL00

    Andre Horton said he also believes the plant will create opportunities on the former Hammermill and International Paper site.

    More: Diverse Erie awards small businesses grants to advance equity. Who they gave money to

    "For over 22 years, that site has been a reminder of the lost jobs and lost opportunities," he wrote. "This project is a chance to transform it into a hub of innovation, environmental stewardship, and community development."

    Gary Horton said he respects the right of local environmentalists to oppose the project, but he doesn't believe stopping this project will reduce the amount of plastic in the world.

    More: Government loan promise gives Erie's International Recycling Group $182 million boost

    "Plastic is everywhere," he said. "All that other stuff is above my pay grade. I just know that I am surrounded by plastic and it makes sense to recycle it."

    Contact Jim Martin at jmartin@timesnews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie social justice advocate backs IRG recycling plant, promise of community benefits plan

    Related Search

    Recycling plantSocial justice advocacyCommunity benefits planJob creationEnvironmental justiceGary Horton

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria11 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA10 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy