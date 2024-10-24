A cold, icy winter would help Presque Isle's beaches. Why that's the case

On a sunny day with temperatures in the 60s, Matt Greene stood on Presque Isle State Park's Beach 1 wishing for ice, lots of it.

"I'm going to be that guy in Erie and hope for a cold ice dune-filled winter," said Greene, operations manager at the state park.

Greene led about a dozen officials Wednesday on the annual fall beach walk to check for erosion and the status of the sand replenishment that wrapped up about two weeks ago. Walkers included officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Presque Isle Advisory Committee and others. They take a similar walk each spring.

Efforts to refill Presque Island beaches with sand successful

"The (sand) nourishment was a success this year," said coastal geologist Weston Cross, who is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District.

Like most years, in 2024 the park received about $3 million in combined federal and state money for the annual beach sand replenishment project.

Cross and Greene said that with water levels continuing to get back toward normal after some record-high years, the peninsula's beaches were in good shape this fall and showing greater width than in years with significant erosion. But recent mild winters haven't helped.

Ice in the winter will protect Presque Island shorelines

Greene said that open Lake Erie waters over the winter contribute to erosion and that's why he was hoping for ice dunes to form early and last long to protect the park's shores.

However, Greene and the park might be out of luck this winter. The National Weather Service is predicting a mild and wet winter for the Erie area and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual winter forecast says Erie has a 33-40% chance for above-average temperatures from December through February.

Dana Massing can be reached at dmassing@timesnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: A cold, icy winter would help Presque Isle's beaches. Why that's the case