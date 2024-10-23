Strong Towns founder: Cities like Erie must embrace change, work smarter on housing issues

There is a blueprint for creating affordable, functional housing that meets demand in Erie and other cities.

It involves embracing change; innovative, collaborative community thinking; and creating what Charles Marohn calls a new “housing ecosystem” that sets municipalities up for success.

Marohn is the president and founder of Strong Towns, a national nonpartisan nonprofit that helps cities navigate the housing and land use issues. The organization's website describes Strong Towns as "a bottom-up revolution to rebuild American prosperity. Make your community stronger and more prosperous."

Marohn's Monday night presentation at the Yehl Ballroom in Gannon University’s Waldron Campus Center, “Escaping the Housing Trap”, was part of the Jefferson Educational Society’s Global Summit speaker series. Roughly 200 people attended.

Marohn is also a professional engineer, planner and author.

"Erie needs to have confidence in itself," Marohn said.

Taking a smarter approach

During Monday night’s presentation, Marohn explained that the fractured U.S. housing market is largely due to financialization brought on by decades of housing subsidies, low interest rates and the involvement of large banks, which has led to housing becoming more about mortgages becoming financial products than shelter.

That has affected the supply/demand dynamics in Erie and other cities nationwide.

“Making it easier for more people to borrow more money to pay more for housing is not the answer,” Marohn said.

However, there are “gaps that our current housing market is not serving,” Marohn said. Communities can effectively close them by working harder on the issue, Marohn said, and being smarter/more innovative about development and land use choices.

'Evolve and change'

Marohn on Monday night mentioned various housing approaches that work nationwide. They include:

Developing smaller homes and/or cottages — anywhere between 200 and 1,000 square feet — on vacant lots and/or existing parcels that include homes. Many people who need well-built, safe and affordable housing do not need more space than that, Marohn said. Further, the structures can generate rental income for property owners and the structures are often more affordable for people who need a place to live.

Adjusting zoning laws and reducing regulatory hurdles to make it easier for people to build housing, including on existing lots, and acquire construction/building permits quickly. Rigid zoning regulations stifle potential development and “lock neighborhoods down,” Marohn said. “We have to allow every neighborhood to evolve and change.” Marohn said there’s no reason why cities like Erie cannot create expedient review and approval processes that, for example, allow property owners/builders to receive a construction permit a few hours after applying for one.

Eliminating parking mandates. “You are cursed with way too much parking,” Marohn said.

Creating a roster of developers/builders willing to create smaller-scale housing at affordable prices who are willing to work together if necessary to “build the units you need,” Marohn said.

Explore different kinds of localized financing such as smaller grants to property owners that incentivize property development/improvements.

Marohn acknowledged that Erie has done some of this work.

The city of Erie in September approved new zoning rules that make it easier for citizens to build a standalone housing unit or business space on their existing property; reduce or eliminate lot size requirements in many areas of the city; and relax some parking requirements.

Previous coverage: Zoning updates OK'd to help Erie's neighborhoods, small businesses. Here's a breakdown

He said local governments must realize they need to take the initiative on these types of issues themselves, and stop waiting for state/federal officials to rescue them when it comes to creating affordable housing and smarter uses of property.

"Go ahead. Be confident," Marohn said. "There's no one who's going to make this market happen unless (you) do it."

