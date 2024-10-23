Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Erie Times News

    'Rust Belt Artists,' record label release collaboration raising awareness for Gaza

    By Nicholas Sorensen, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    A collaboration of Erie and regional artists have come together to raise resources and awareness for the conflict taking place in Gaza in the Middle East.

    Ethan Hayden, the founding director of Erie record label Infrasonic Press , said he saw what was taking place in Palestine and wanted to create a project that brought together local and regional artists to express solidarity with Palestine.

    "I grew up following these DIY punk labels and some of them would put out these benefit compilations or charity compilations," Hayden said. "It was something I always had in the back of my head. With the genocidal acts in Gaza taking place in the spring of this year, I thought it was a good time to move forward with this project and target it towards this issue and see what happens."

    'Rust Belt Artists Against Genocide'

    From this need, Hayden began " Rust Belt Artists Against Genocide ," a multimedia project benefiting two organizations, Doctors Without Borders and their emergency relief fund providing immediate medical and surgical relief for people suffering from wounds encountered in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the Palestinian Youth Movement that provides emergency aid to people suffering in Gaza.

    The project consists of a compilation album with 24 tracks, a booklet that is both in physical and digital format featuring art and writing from 18 regional artists, and a short film featuring dozens of artists expressing solidarity with Palestine.

    More: Erie County receives nearly $1 million state grant for children's library at Blasco

    Hayden began the collaboration in May and told artists they had until August to submit their works. The project was then put together in September and released on Oct. 15.

    Artists coming together for a cause

    The 24 tracks on the album element of the project were composed by 21 rust belt-based bands, musicians and artists mainly located in areas including Erie, Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

    The goal of the project is to raise resources for organizations supporting Gaza with artists creating an incentive for people to donate to the two organizations.

    "One of the featured artists is Nibal Abd El Karim , who is an Erie-based Palestinian singer," Hayden said. "She recorded four traditional Palestinian songs that are featured and scattered throughout the compilation."

    The project also features Erie-based spoken word artist Niecey Nicole . This album is her recorded debut and she’s working on a full album of what she calls melodic speech that will reportedly come out in a year or so.

    Another Erie artist is Judy Ghost , whose real name is Alex Anthist. She recorded a piece called "Doomsday Clock of Atomic Scientists."

    "One of the most emotionally jarring pieces on the compilation is by Kingdom of Sticks ; that’s a project of Anthony Carson," Hayden said. "The last Erie-based artist is Shadow Plea , which is Dave Tamulonis’ ambient project. He released an ambient piece called 'Ibrahim, Sunlight Streaming through the Windows Illuminating Dust,' which is dedicated to a child who died in Gaza before his first birthday. Then I’ve been involved in a few other pieces with bands. There are a few more bands which have an Erie-based artist within them."

    Who 'Rust Belt Artists Against Genocide' benefits

    Doctors Without Borders and the Palestinian Youth Movement will receive all funds from the project, according to Infrasonic Press.

    These organizations were chosen by the record label due to their impactful work and causes while supporting immediate and large-scale needs.

    "When I was considering how we can support this work, they were two of the organizations that made the most sense," Hayden said. "Doctors Without Borders, specifically their emergency relief fund, they are providing immediate medical and surgical relief for folks suffering from all of the wounds encountered. Then the Palestinian Youth Movement is more on the activist side of things. They are an organization made up of Palestinians in Palestine but also a part of the larger Palestinian diaspora who are advocating for an end to occupation."

    Where can you find this project?

    While Hayden said he is aiming to work with more local bookstores to make the physical book available in Erie, the finished product can be found online at infrasonicpress.com . This is where digital editions can be purchased for $8, while booklets are $18. All profits will be split evenly between the two organizations, Hayden said.

    The print booklet will also be available in the Feed Media Arts Center at 1307 State St.

    More: A requiem for Greg Davidson: memorial service honors homeless Erie man's life

    "I think people who engage with music on the compilation, the works in the booklets or the artists from the short film will find very diverse voices," Hayden said. "We all came together in the spirit in opposing the war, but the ways that we do that are very different. Some people’s work is very inspirational and hopeful. Other people are very angry and disconsolate. All of those different approaches are different ways of contributing to the discourse that can provide illumination and new ways that people can think of the larger issue in Palestine."

    Contact Nicholas Sorensen at Nsorensen@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: 'Rust Belt Artists,' record label release collaboration raising awareness for Gaza

    Related Search

    WarPalestinePalestinian youth movementMiddle EastPalestine solidarityDave Tamulonis

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy