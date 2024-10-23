Recycling plastic might sound like a no-brainer. Some environmentalists disagree.

(This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

International Recycling Group got a powerful jumpstart in 2020 when two Erie companies, Plastek and Erie Insurance , made a combined $9 million investment in its plans for a plastics recycling plant in Erie.

Another boost came in August of this year when the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office announced a loan guarantee of up to $182.6 million to finance the $300 million project.

That announcement, which followed two-years of vetting by the Department of Energy, moved the project a big step closer to the finish line, said Mitch Hecht, the company's CEO.

"This will provide 60% of the total funding package we need," Hecht said in July. "It's an absolute linchpin to attract any additional financing. It will allow us to go out and raise equity from financial institutions and strategic partners to round out the support that is needed."

The Department of Energy has been asked to rescind the loan guarantee

But Hecht said he's worried that efforts to raise the rest of the money could be hurt by negative publicity generated by some in the environmental community.

In an Aug. 26 letter sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, representatives from 106 environmental organizations asked the Loan Programs Office to rescind the loan guarantee.

The loan would also help pay for equipment at an Indiana steel mill that's expected to purchase IRG's CleanRed, a product made from recycled plastics, which replaces a portion of the coke traditionally used to make steel.

The letter, written by Beyond Plastics and other groups, says money from the clean energy financing program "should not be used on a false solution to the intersectional climate and plastics crisis. We are deeply concerned about the department's support for burning plastic in steel mills for two main reasons: pollution from this project is an enormous threat to these communities, as well as Lake Erie, Lake Michigan, and Indiana Dunes National Park. Second, burning plastic undermines waste reduction."

Does public scrutiny threaten the project?

Hecht, who identifies himself as an environmentalist, said he too would be concerned if he didn't know the facts.

"I would be furious," he said. "It's only when you see that really every single statement that (they) made is false. They just oppose it and I think that really raises a lot of questions. I would love it if you would ask what their solution is instead of this. If this were not to happen, it's just more waste in the landfill."

Hecht said he expects the Department of Energy will follow through on its conditional loan guarantee.

He said he is worried, however, that efforts to raise more money could be hurt if it doesn't have public support.

"Investors at Goldman Sachs are going to Google up what's going on," he said. "If the first thing they see is a ----show in Erie, nobody is going to want to invest. They are going to take their money and put it into something else."

Environmental community raises concerns about planned facility

Members of numerous environmental groups, several with local members, have raised questions about the safety and wisdom of building a plastics recycling facility on former International Paper Co. property.

The Sierra Club's Lake Erie Grou p, for instance, says the plant's potential benefits "are heavily outweighed by the foreseeable long-term human health costs and environmental damage of operating the proposed plant."

IRG has responded to many of the questions posed by environmental groups. But in some cases, the environmental groups and IRG seem to make arguments drawn on different sets of facts.

Local environmentalists, several of whom met recently with reporters and editors at the Erie Times-News, say IRG's plan to collect plastic from within a 750-mile radius would create a massive increase in truck traffic.

That's not the reality, said Hecht, who estimates that an average of two enclosed trucks per hour will visit the facility.

That number could be reduced if the company is able to ship some of the plastic by rail, said Paul Savage, who works in business development at IRG.

'Burning plastic in place of coal is not a climate solution'

Much of the letter from environmentalists focuses on the burning of CleanRed that would take place in Indiana.

According to the Beyond Plastics letter: "Burning plastic in place of coal is not a climate solution, it merely substitutes one form of fossil fuel with another. Plastics are made from hydrofracked ethane, oil, and even coal, and the carbon footprint of plastic is immense from production to disposal."

Both Hecht and Gamini Mendis, assistant professor of plastics engineering at Penn State Behrend and a consultant to IRG, say that burning Clean Red is cleaner than the coke that it replaces in the steelmaking process.

By burning CleanRed — and not landfilling that plastic — the carbon footprint of steelmaking is reduced, Hecht said.

And by eliminating the environmental costs associated with mining, shipping and processing coal, "The carbon footprint is less," he said. "This has much less CO2 and much less greenhouse gas."

And it also keeps hard-to-recycle plastics out of the landfill.

"The alternative is burying this in the ground with no purpose, with no use," he said.

The benefits of a blast furnace

It's no surprise that plastics tossed into a campfire produce smoke and a nasty smell, Mendis said.

It's a different story inside a blast furnace where temperatures can top 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

"It's really, really hot," Mendis said. "When that happens, all the bonds in your plastic are going to break. The change that is happening is really not organic chemistry. It's not tied to those molecules. It's atomic chemistry.

"The biggest difference is you're not pulling new coal out of the ground so you are avoiding that impact. (With plastic) you are using something that already exists," he said.

Jess Conrad, an East Palestine, Ohio, woman who is Appalachia director for Beyond Plastic s, doesn't buy it.

Conrad, whose community was the site of a Feb. 3, 2013 train derailment and fire, acknowledged the importance of the jobs the recycling facility would create.

"What good are these jobs if our health is at risk," she said. "Living in Ohio as a person who was directly impacted by the burning of plastic-making chemicals, this isn't something you want for the community. It is as much a climate solution as fashioning a paper boat in a hurricane."

Is the world moving past plastic?

Plans for the Erie-based plastics recycling facility come at a time of a growing debate about the merits of cutting plastic production, said Jenny Tompkins, the Erie-based clean water campaign manager for PennFuture , a nonprofit focused on a clean energy economy.

Tompkins, like some others in the Erie environmental community, says it would be better to focus on how to produce less plastic, not how to recycle it.

In an opinion column submitted to the Erie Times-News, she wrote: "While world leaders negotiate the first treaty to end plastic pollution, Erie might as well be on a different planet."

She was referring to a United Nations initiative, endorsed by 175 nations, to develop a legally binding agreement on plastic pollution.

Tompkins continued: "Plastic pollution is everywhere — in marine and freshwater, drinking water, air, food and throughout our bodies. It pollutes at every stage of its production cycle with detrimental-to-health consequences."

But wouldn't it be better to recycle some plastic rather than make it all from virgin feedstock?

Andrew Woomer, advocacy coordinator for the Clean Air Council, doesn't concede that point.

Woomer said IRG's plant "prolongs plastics production and provides justification for its continued production. False solutions do incalculable harm to our community and to our taxpayers. Plastics production is itself a threat to human health. A facility like this is just justifying that production."

Plastic is everywhere

Found in pill bottles, toys, car bumpers, clothing, drink bottles, food packaging, televisions, storage containers, switch covers, credit cards, toys, insulation, flooring and thousands of other applications, plastic has a dizzying array of uses.

And it all adds up. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that the United States produced 35.7 million tons of plastic in 2018.

Does it make sense to walk away and could we if we wanted to?

Mendis, who teaches a class in polymer sustainability at Behrend, acknowledges there are downsides to plastics and questions about their impact on the water and people.

"But if you look at the greenhouse gas impact, plastics are far and away more environmentally friendly and less polluting than alternative materials," he said. "The challenge is that our waste management as a whole is not well incentivized to create a circular economy."

Environmentalists have suggested that Behrend, which has one of the largest plastics engineering programs in the country, has an interest in the outcome. Behrend Chancellor Ralph Ford also sits on the board of IRG.

Mendis said he thinks those environmentalists, even those stridently opposed to the recycling plant, "are coming from a good place."

But he doesn't buy the notion that expanded recycling encourages society to use more plastic.

"I think it's a really poor argument," he said, explaining that some plastics companies are struggling to find the recycled plastic resins to meet commitments to customers who want to sell a recycled product.

"Instead, we have to ship plastic from the U.S. to China. They have to do stuff to it and then ship it back over here," he said. "It's ludicrous and saying we don't want to recycle is enabling that."

'This is the best thing in environmentalism that anyone can think of'

Hecht said he's spent 17 years and a lot of his own money to get a plastics recycling facility to the finish line.

The company points to widespread support for its efforts, including a petition, signed by 271 people, that touts the both the job-creation and environmental benefits of the project.

"I'm an environmentalist," Hecht said. "This is the best thing in environmentalism that anyone can think of. Some people will do and say anything because they believe recycling is the fig leaf of the oil and gas industry."

Recycling more plastic won't lead to producing more of it, he said.

"The whole narrative that more recycling equals more plastic products is ludicrous. It's ludicrous and it's gaslighting.," Hecht said. "They just oppose it. It's a cheap material to make and uses the least energy of any consumer material."

Mendis said he believes the plastics industry needs to do better. But he doesn't think that standing in the way of recycling addresses the problem.

And he doesn't think the public has an appetite for banning plastics, even the often-maligned plastic water bottles, which have been used in recent weeks to deliver water to thousands in hurricane-ravaged parts of the country.

So what's the solution?

In a county that's a leader in plastics education and production — more than 4,000 people are employed in plastics manufacturing — Tompkins calls on Erie leaders to support efforts to reduce production of single-use plastic and "regulate thousands of chemicals of concern used in plastics."

Mendis, however, argues that recycling represents a step forward that will create jobs, reduce pollution and save energy.

"If you ask the environmental folks what their actual solution for removing plastics is, there is not a good answer," he said.

Contact Jim Martin at jmartin@timesnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Recycling plastic might sound like a no-brainer. Some environmentalists disagree.