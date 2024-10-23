Open in App
    Erie School Board's Devlin to challenge incumbent Dem Schember in May 2025 mayoral primary

    By Kevin Flowers, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Erie Mayor Joe Schember will have at least one challenger in the May 2025 Democratic mayoral primary.

    Daria Devlin, Hamot Health Foundation’s director of social impact and a member of the Erie School Board, confirmed to the Erie Times-News that she will seek the Democratic nomination for mayor.

    Schember has said publicly that he plans to seek a third four-year term. Devlin said she told Schember personally that she planned to launch a challenge to his re-election campaign.

    “I am deciding to do this because I think it’s a really exciting time for Erie,” Devlin, 47, said, “And I have great respect for Joe Schember. But I think that we need some different leadership as we move into this next chapter of Erie’s story.”

    Devlin said she's been "on an unofficial listening tour" throughout Erie since the spring, talking to residents about their concerns.

    Devlin, who is married with three children, declined further comment, saying she will provide more details about her campaign after the Nov. 5 general election.

    "Right now my focus is on the incredibly important races that are happening in our country and at the state level," she said.

    Schember: 'I feel pretty confident'

    Schember, 73, is currently serving his second four-year term. He was first elected in 2017 and won re-election in 2021.

    He said Devlin talked to him “over a month ago” about her intention to challenge him.

    “I was kind of surprised she’s going full speed ahead and running against me,” Schember said. “I will not speak negatively of her during my campaign. I like Daria. My campaign will be about all the things my administration’s done in the past eight years and based on the feedback I get, I feel pretty confident.”

    Schember easily survived two Democratic challengers, Tom Spagel and Sydney Zimmerman, in the May 2021 municipal primary.

    He also garnered the most Republican write-in votes for mayor as well in a contest where there was no GOP candidate on the ballot in the primary, so Schember cruised to re-election in the November 2021 municipal election.

    Erie City Council in September approved a 26% increase in the mayor’s yearly pay, from the current $95,000 to $120,000 a year.

    Previous coverage: Erie's mayor, other city positions will get pay increases. How much more they'll earn

    The salary increase will take effect in January 2026. The new salary tops the list of annual pay that mayors receive in Pennsylvania's third-class cities.

    Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com . Follow him on X at @ETNflowers .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie School Board's Devlin to challenge incumbent Dem Schember in May 2025 mayoral primary

    Santa Claus Applause
    1d ago
    I would vote for her just because she's easier to look at...
    Ivana In Chains
    1d ago
    got my vote for the moment. Smilin' Joe simply doesn't want to ruffle any feathers.
