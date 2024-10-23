ECGRA awards $160,000 in grants to improve parks, fields and trails across Erie County

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority has awarded $159,232 in grant funding to enhance local green spaces.

On Tuesday, ECGRA awarded nine recipients with its 2023 Parks, Fields and Trails grant , a program that ECGRA describes as an "impact investment toward the quality of place in Erie County."

“I can’t think of anything more important than investing in green spaces around Erie County,” ECGRA Executive Director Perry Wood stated in a news release. “Investing in green spaces means supporting health, family, beautification, tourism and local business all at once.”

The nine recipients were:

Asbury Woods Partnership, awarded $6,650 for an interactive trail map and kiosk;

Bayfront Eastside Taskforce, awarded $12,500 for community garden pavilion;

Borough of Edinboro, awarded $13,000 for Edinboro Lake Recreation 2024;

Erie Maritime Foundation, awarded $25,000 for Community Sailing and Boating program;

Fairview Township, awarded $25,000 for Pleasant Ridge Park pickleball courts;

Greenfield Township, awarded $25,000 for multi-use court with ADA access; fencing, benches, tables, landscaping;

Impact Corry, awarded $25,000 for construction of Corry Junction Greenway Trail;

McKean Recreation Authority, awarded $25,000 for youth athletic field development;

Platea Borough, awarded $2,082 for Platea Borough park equipment replacement.

“This ECGRA grant will help the community take advantage of the abundant, unique and powerful resources Erie County offers,” Erie Maritime Foundation Vice President Vince Nientimp stated in the release.

Previous ECGRA grant awards

Grant for new emergency vehicle in Harborcreek Township

On Oct. 8, ECGRA awarded a $34,000 grant to Harborcreek Township to support the purchase of a new emergency vehicle. The vehicle will go to the Harborcreek Township Emergency Response Team, or HTERT-237, a multi-municipal collaboration between Brookside Fire Company, Fairview Hose Company and Harborcreek Fire Department.

The team, which was formed in 2012, provides first responder and EMT support during daytime hours when volunteer firefighters might not be available.

Grants to support arts, quality of place

On June 5, ECGRA awarded $435,721 to 70 nonprofits and municipalities as part of two quality of place grant programs.

The Special Events grant program awarded 45 recipients with a total of $200,337. The Arts, Culture and Heritage grant program awarded 25 recipients with a total of $235,383.

Special Events grant recipients included the Albion Area Fair and CAFE for its Celebrate Erie/Lights over Lake Erie.

Arts, Culture and Heritage grant program recipients included Erie's Black Wall Street for the Juneteenth Weekend Celebration and Messiah Lutheran Church for the Wesleyville Community Garden.

Grants to strengthen Erie community facilities

On Feb. 13, ECGRA awarded nearly $2 million in grants to 19 community facilities across the county.

The $1.6 million in grant money, part of ECGRA’s Building a Better Future program , aims to support capital improvements, programming and equipment at publicly accessible community centers.

These centers provide Erie County residents with basic health and well-being, job training, mentoring, education, nutrition and a host of other benefits, according to an ECGRA news release.

Booker T. Washington Center: $125,000

Borough of Edinboro: $25,000

Boys & Girls Club of Erie: $70,000

Community Shelter Services: $105,694

Corry Higher Education Council: $59,500

Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation: $125,000

Edinboro Market: $125,000

GECAC: $13,680

Inner-City Neighborhood Art House: $125,000

International Institute of Erie: $125,000

John F. Kennedy Center: $125,000

Journey: Healing Together: $25,000

Martin Luther King Center: $125,000

Mercy Center for Women: $100,000

Mercy Hilltop Center: $99,000

Northwestern Community Youth Center: $18,500

Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center: $86,000

St. Martin Center, Inc.: $75,000

YMCA of Corry: $97,331

Grants to spur neighborhood renewal, combat blight

On Dec. 6, ECGRA awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to two boroughs and two organizations in an effort to combat neighborhood blight.

The grants, part of the 2023 Renaissance Block Grant program, were awarded to the Bayfront Eastside Taskforce , which received $50,000, and Impact Corry and the boroughs of Edinboro and Union City, which each received $100,000.

Wood touted the grant program as a “strategic approach to neighborhood renewal,” one that will help put money “in the hands of homeowners to revitalize their houses.”

“The nonprofits and boroughs and the townships will work directly with residents one block at a time and try to fix up as many houses as possible, therefore creating a multiplier effect,” Wood said.

Grants to foster economic growth

On June 27, 2023, ECGRA awarded more than $600,000 in grant funding to five Erie County organizations working to spur economic growth in rural and minority communities.

The grant funding, which totaled $630,750, is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars and administered by ECGRA as a part of its Building a Better Future program. The program awards grants to local transformative projects that seek to uplift the regional economy through job growth, local business development and strategic projects.

The recipients, all of which aim to use their grants toward supporting small business growth, were the following:

Wood said the grants also represented "forward steps toward inclusive entrepreneurship" to ensure funds reach stakeholders considered historically disadvantaged.

