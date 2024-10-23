Open in App
    ECGRA awards $160,000 in grants to improve parks, fields and trails across Erie County

    By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority has awarded $159,232 in grant funding to enhance local green spaces.

    On Tuesday, ECGRA awarded nine recipients with its 2023 Parks, Fields and Trails grant , a program that ECGRA describes as an "impact investment toward the quality of place in Erie County."

    “I can’t think of anything more important than investing in green spaces around Erie County,” ECGRA Executive Director Perry Wood stated in a news release. “Investing in green spaces means supporting health, family, beautification, tourism and local business all at once.”

    The nine recipients were:

    • Asbury Woods Partnership, awarded $6,650 for an interactive trail map and kiosk;
    • Bayfront Eastside Taskforce, awarded $12,500 for community garden pavilion;
    • Borough of Edinboro, awarded $13,000 for Edinboro Lake Recreation 2024;
    • Erie Maritime Foundation, awarded $25,000 for Community Sailing and Boating program;
    • Fairview Township, awarded $25,000 for Pleasant Ridge Park pickleball courts;
    • Greenfield Township, awarded $25,000 for multi-use court with ADA access; fencing, benches, tables, landscaping;
    • Impact Corry, awarded $25,000 for construction of Corry Junction Greenway Trail;
    • McKean Recreation Authority, awarded $25,000 for youth athletic field development;
    • Platea Borough, awarded $2,082 for Platea Borough park equipment replacement.

    “This ECGRA grant will help the community take advantage of the abundant, unique and powerful resources Erie County offers,” Erie Maritime Foundation Vice President Vince Nientimp stated in the release.

    Previous ECGRA grant awards

    Grant for new emergency vehicle in Harborcreek Township

    On Oct. 8, ECGRA awarded a $34,000 grant to Harborcreek Township to support the purchase of a new emergency vehicle. The vehicle will go to the Harborcreek Township Emergency Response Team, or HTERT-237, a multi-municipal collaboration between Brookside Fire Company, Fairview Hose Company and Harborcreek Fire Department.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foUlc_0wIOB8x100

    The team, which was formed in 2012, provides first responder and EMT support during daytime hours when volunteer firefighters might not be available.

    Grants to support arts, quality of place

    On June 5, ECGRA awarded $435,721 to 70 nonprofits and municipalities as part of two quality of place grant programs.

    The Special Events grant program awarded 45 recipients with a total of $200,337. The Arts, Culture and Heritage grant program awarded 25 recipients with a total of $235,383.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJ3OW_0wIOB8x100

    Special Events grant recipients included the Albion Area Fair and CAFE for its Celebrate Erie/Lights over Lake Erie.

    Arts, Culture and Heritage grant program recipients included Erie's Black Wall Street for the Juneteenth Weekend Celebration and Messiah Lutheran Church for the Wesleyville Community Garden.

    Grants to strengthen Erie community facilities

    On Feb. 13, ECGRA awarded nearly $2 million in grants to 19 community facilities across the county.

    The $1.6 million in grant money, part of ECGRA’s Building a Better Future program , aims to support capital improvements, programming and equipment at publicly accessible community centers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBSpZ_0wIOB8x100

    These centers provide Erie County residents with basic health and well-being, job training, mentoring, education, nutrition and a host of other benefits, according to an ECGRA news release.

    • Booker T. Washington Center: $125,000
    • Borough of Edinboro: $25,000
    • Boys & Girls Club of Erie: $70,000
    • Community Shelter Services: $105,694
    • Corry Higher Education Council: $59,500
    • Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation: $125,000
    • Edinboro Market: $125,000
    • GECAC: $13,680
    • Inner-City Neighborhood Art House: $125,000
    • International Institute of Erie: $125,000
    • John F. Kennedy Center: $125,000
    • Journey: Healing Together: $25,000
    • Martin Luther King Center: $125,000
    • Mercy Center for Women: $100,000
    • Mercy Hilltop Center: $99,000
    • Northwestern Community Youth Center: $18,500
    • Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center: $86,000
    • St. Martin Center, Inc.: $75,000
    • YMCA of Corry: $97,331

    Grants to spur neighborhood renewal, combat blight

    On Dec. 6, ECGRA awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to two boroughs and two organizations in an effort to combat neighborhood blight.

    The grants, part of the 2023 Renaissance Block Grant program, were awarded to the Bayfront Eastside Taskforce , which received $50,000, and Impact Corry and the boroughs of Edinboro and Union City, which each received $100,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGeCx_0wIOB8x100

    Wood touted the grant program as a “strategic approach to neighborhood renewal,” one that will help put money “in the hands of homeowners to revitalize their houses.”

    “The nonprofits and boroughs and the townships will work directly with residents one block at a time and try to fix up as many houses as possible, therefore creating a multiplier effect,” Wood said.

    Grants to foster economic growth

    On June 27, 2023, ECGRA awarded more than $600,000 in grant funding to five Erie County organizations working to spur economic growth in rural and minority communities.

    The grant funding, which totaled $630,750, is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars and administered by ECGRA as a part of its Building a Better Future program. The program awards grants to local transformative projects that seek to uplift the regional economy through job growth, local business development and strategic projects.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3oZx_0wIOB8x100

    The recipients, all of which aim to use their grants toward supporting small business growth, were the following:

    Wood said the grants also represented "forward steps toward inclusive entrepreneurship" to ensure funds reach stakeholders considered historically disadvantaged.

    A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on X @ETNRao .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: ECGRA awards $160,000 in grants to improve parks, fields and trails across Erie County

