Opinion: How 4th Dist. candidate Cancilla answered your questions on taxes, police, more

The Erie Times-News asked voters to submit questions to the candidates running to represent Erie-area residents in the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives. Here, Joseph Cancilla, the Democratic candidate running to represent residents of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 4th Legislative District answers their questions. The district covers the city of Corry and the townships of Amity, Concord, Franklin, Girard, Greenfield, Leboeuf, McKean, North East, Union, Venango, Washington, Waterford and Wayne and the boroughs of Edinboro, Elgin, Girard, Lake City, McKean, Mill Village, North East, Platea, Union City, Waterford and Wattsburg. Incumbent Rep. Jake Banta, R-4th Dist., did not respond to the invitation to answer readers' questions.

Question: What piece of legislation will be your biggest focus if elected?

Answer: There are a few pieces of legislation that would be at the top of my list. My top three would be a better funding method for public schools and getting teachers paid better; making sure our fire, police, and EMS are better equipped and funded. This is something that state Reps. Bizzaro Harkins, and Merski have done for their fire departments in their respective districts in Erie County. Thirdly, I want to make sure our economy grows by making Pennsylvania a place where people want to start a business, grow their existing business, or bring their business to Pennsylvania so our tax base increases.

Why can't a substation of the Pennsylvania State Police remain in eastern Erie County? With it being relocated to Summit Township, eastern Erie County residents will have a longer wait for state police to respond to emergencies.

We need to be able to have a presence of Pennsylvania state police covering those areas and it needs to be in a smart way. Pulling Troop E out and moving them to Summit without having a building/satellite station there is not right, in my view. I know police units will be traveling those areas as part of their shifts and a presence will be in the area; however, we need to have a building(s) and necessary equipment that can't be in the trunk of their cruisers readily available for eastern Erie County residents. Harborcreek does not have municipal police which could result in resources being pulled from surrounding areas until state support comes.

Do you support or oppose voter ID; getting rid of no-excuse mail-in ballots; making Election Day a state-paid holiday; and early voting only at secure locations?

I do support a voter ID. We can't have anyone not registered to vote going into our polling centers and voting. I do not support getting rid of no-excuse mail-in ballots. If voters want to vote that way, then they should be able to. In today's changing environment — with employers and workers worrying about if they have enough time on their break or lunch; families trying to get their children ready before work and after work; time spent on commutes; and how busy people's lives can be — I support early voting and will continue to support that. With that being said, if we stay on that route, we would not need a state-paid Election Day.

What will you do as a Pa. legislator to address the problem of climate change and global warming?

As a Pennsylvania legislator, I will listen to the industry experts and take counsel on solutions and what they believe are the right courses of action. I'm not in those industries, so for me to come in and say, "this is what needs to be done" would be irresponsible and I would be doing a disservice to the constituents of not only the 4th District but Pennsylvania as a whole. Between wind, solar, electric, natural gas, coal, and more, we need to find a balance that supports working families and keeping jobs, but also leaves our environment in good shape for generations to come. If we're not changing, we will fall behind.

What can state government do to help bring businesses into communities like Harborcreek and the North East area?

Those are answers that can be answered by meeting with current businesses, local leaders, governments, constituents and municipalities, and seeing what is needed and what resources are out there for them that the state or federal government offers. It would be easy for me to say grants or tax breaks, but I would need to meet with those municipalities and see what the needs are, then we can make progress. There is not a cookie-cutter solution.

What can lawmakers do to reduce the property tax burden on retirees?

We need to look at what we tax, how much we tax, and our tax system in general in Pennsylvania. Working families and individuals who have retired are on a budget, especially the retirees. They have done their fair share throughout their lives and should not be held to the same standard/tax bracket as someone working and able to bring in a six-figure salary.

Should the 2020 presidential election have been overturned? If yes, what proof did you have? Did Joe Biden win the election?

No, it should not have been overturned. Numerous Republicans have also stated it was a fair election and Joe Biden is the president. Joe Biden did win the election.

Did you support the Jan. 6th attempted coup? Why or why not? Are you a member of the Proud Boys?

I did not support the Jan. 6th attempted coup. This was an attack on our democracy and peaceful transition of power. It should have never happened as the president should have chosen his words better and acted faster than he did. I am not a member of the Proud Boys.

Do you support open primaries in Pa.?

I do support open primaries. We have a lot of independent voters and third party voters in Pennsylvania and they should be able to vote for the candidate of their choosing no matter the party.

Why do we continue to underfund public schools and send more money for vouchers and private schools? Why not focus on a better fair funding policy for public schools?

We need to better position our Pennsylvania public schools in regards to funding them, paying our teachers better, and paying a stipend to our student teachers. Pennsylvania ranks among the worst in our country for funding for our schools and we need to do better. Our tax dollars should 100% not be going towards non-public education. Pennsylvania school funding is based a lot on local taxes and we need more help from the state to unburden our taxpayers and constituents.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Opinion: How 4th Dist. candidate Cancilla answered your questions on taxes, police, more