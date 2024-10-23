Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Erie Times News

    Opinion: IRG recycling plant will be good for the planet – and Erie's eastside

    By Andre Horton,

    2 days ago

    Erie's International Recycling Group recently secured a conditional loan commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to bring cutting-edge recycling technology currently used in Japan and Europe to the United States.

    This is great news for my community and the region. I support the development of the IRG project. I spoke with DOE representatives last year to express the same. Right now, less than 10% of plastics are recycled in the United States, while in Europe and Japan the plastics recycling figure is over 40%.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bR2HK_0wINgdiR00

    'Groundbreaking opportunity'

    IRG's technology offers a way to utilize the half of waste plastic that is hard to recycle to decarbonize steel production; replacing coal and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The steel industry accounts for 7% of global greenhouse gas emissions, much of it in our region. In my view, this is a groundbreaking opportunity to turn what was once waste into a source of cleaner energy, reducing the environmental impact on one of our most essential industries in the region.

    Faculty members from the polymer sciences department at Penn State Behrend have studied the project closely and found that sorting and recycling plastic at the IRG facility could save up to 2,570 kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO2) per ton of mixed plastic waste. This is because recycled plastic reduces the need to produce new, virgin plastic made from drilled fossil fuels. Additionally, their new steel industry material can cut CO2 emissions from the iron production process by up to 67% when used as a substitute for coke in blast furnaces.

    I learned, from doing my due diligence, that blast furnaces do not burn plastic. Instead, the material is volatilized in a non-oxygen environment at high temperatures, and this eliminates the possibility that carcinogenic agents can be produced or released into the atmosphere.

    Widespread local support

    Erie stands to gain a lot from this project, especially the eastside of Erie, where the recycling facility will be built. This is a chance to breathe new life into a neighborhood that has suffered from decades of disinvestment. IRG's investment will create desperately needed manufacturing jobs at a union-equivalent wage. That is why, the local NAACP, the Great Lakes Building Trades Council, every single state and federal elected official representing Erie and Erie's environmental justice organizations all fully support it.

    Erie's environmental justice community is smart and so are the residents who live on the eastside. So are the elected officials, Great Lakes construction trades and many other stakeholders. We do our homework and we don't need or want people who are not from this community speaking for us, like we need their protection. The IRG project is not just about recycling plastics, it is also about creating opportunities.

    A chance to transform the Hammermill site

    The site where the facility will be constructed is the long-abandoned Hammermill Paper plant, which has stood as a symbol of decline for far too long. For over 22 years, that site has been a reminder of the lost jobs and lost opportunities. I believe this project is a chance to transform it into a hub of innovation, environmental stewardship, and community development.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMCtw_0wINgdiR00

    The project includes plans for training programs in advanced careers like Mechantronics, offering pathways for local youth and underemployed adults to gain valuable skills and secure stable good-paying jobs.

    IRG has actively engaged with our community, working to get kids involved in recycling through their NewBin effort for curbside recycling. NewBin instills a sense of environmental responsibility in our youth and fosters a culture of stewardship that we can all be proud of.

    The emphasis on youth involvement has already sparked a sense of hope and pride in our community that we must continue to nurture. In my view, the IRG development positions our community at the forefront of green technology, while ensuring that our environment, both locally and regionally, benefits from a significant reduction in greenhouse gases.

    Project is something to celebrate

    The last time I checked, recycling was a good thing. We still teach our children to recycle in our schools. I don't believe those opposed to this project propose alternatives or solutions. We should not allow others to cloud our judgment. They do not know us. They do not live among us. They do not understand our struggles and they should not, must not be allowed to dictate our future.

    More: Government loan promise gives Erie's International Recycling Group $182 million boost

    IRG has found a way to recycle plastics that reduces waste to our landfills, creates jobs, avoids incineration, and cleans the air we breathe. We should be celebrating this achievement. This is our moment to stand strong and embrace a future that is greener, more prosperous, and more hopeful.

    Andre Horton is a resident of Erie's lower eastside and an Erie County Council member representing District 2.

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Opinion: IRG recycling plant will be good for the planet – and Erie's eastside

    Related Search

    Recycling technologyPlastic recyclingPlastic wasteGreenhouse gas emissionsSteel industryInternational recycling group

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Gerard Kowalski
    2d ago
    If it ever leaves the drawing board .
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy