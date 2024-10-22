Erie County is a hot spot for lead. How homebuyers can identify exposed lead paint

Erie County’s lead problem can be an understandable concern among homebuyers.

According to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie, Erie County has the 10th-most annual child lead poisoning cases nationwide, with poisonings at a rate more than 1.5 times higher than Flint, Michigan .

The culprit: Lead-based paint in old homes .

Lead-based paint was banned in the United States in 1978, meaning any home built before 1978, and especially before 1950, are more likely to have it, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health .

And since much of Erie County’s housing stock pre-dates 1978, potential homebuyers should be vigilant.

Here are a couple of things to consider when shopping for a home.

Older homes more likely to have lead paint

Anything built before 1978 is at-risk for lead-based paint.

Around 42% of housing stock in the city of Erie predates World War II, according to 2020 American Community Survey census data . The median year for homes built in the city is 1948. The oldest figures in Erie County ― in Fairview Township and northwest Harborcreek ― have a median build date of 1975. In Pennsylvania, it's 1963.

“Erie is a high-risk jurisdiction because we have over 8,600 pre-1940 rental housing units, which is a substantial amount,” Erie Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Aaron Snippert said. “We also have roughly 78,000 units (built) pre-1978 in Erie County, residential alone.”

Peeling, chipped or damaged paint may expose covered lead paint

In many cases, lead-based paint will be painted over by several coats of paint. If the paint is in good shape, the lead-based paint is usually not a problem, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency .

However, deterioration as evidenced by peeling, chipping, chalking, cracking, damage, or dampness can increase the risk of lead exposure. Snippert recommended that homebuyers check exterior painted services, like paint chipping off porch sidings, doors and windows.

“Every time that window and door closes, it creates dust ― and that dust is the hazard,” Snippert said. “The dust is what poisons 99% of individuals. When somebody opens their old window, and the wind blows and that dust comes in and lands on the floor, their kid drops their food on the floor and eats it. Now, they’ve ingested lead.”

Lead-based paint can also be a hazard when found on surfaces that children can chew or that get a lot of wear-and-tear, such as windowsills, door frames, stairs, railings and banisters, according to the EPA.

Lead-based paint: Erie's lead cases due to housing, not water

Sellers are required to disclose lead in a home

Federal law requires sellers and landlords to inform homebuyers of lead-based paint hazards before a sale or lease.

This includes providing buyers with an EPA-approved pamphlet that discusses identifying and controlling lead-based paint hazards, notifying them of the location of any such hazards in the home and having them sign a lead warning statement that confirms they were notified.

“When we look at a property, we’ll tell (the buyer) 'this could be an issue' or 'you’ll need to have this painted over or cleaned up,'” said Marsha Marsh, of Marsha Marsh Real Estate Services in Erie. “Lots of times, (the buyer will) say they’re going to have it painted over anyway, or maybe it’s already been painted and they don’t have to paint it at all.

Marsh said buyers are given a 10-day window to get the home tested for lead if they desire.

If paint is failing, and the home pre-dates 1978, get it tested

Homebuyers can contact the Erie Redevelopment Authority and apply for its Lead Hazard Control Program if they meet the program’s eligibility requirements . The program checks homes for lead-based paint by performing a paint inspection and risk assessment. The program also has a remediation component to eliminate lead if necessary.

Eligible residents must live in Erie County and in a house built before 1978. They must also be income-qualified and have at least one child under the age of 5 who resides in the property, or at least one child under the age of 5 who visits the property at least two times each week, for a weekly total of at least 6 hours.

Residents not eligible for the program can find a local certified lead abatement company by accessing the Penns ylvania Department of Labor and Industry website at dla.pa.gov.

Snippert recommended homebuyers do their due diligence when purchasing a home to be aware of potential hazards and to remediate them as soon as possible.

“Lead doesn’t get better with time ― it just gets worse,” he said.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on X @ETNRao .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County is a hot spot for lead. How homebuyers can identify exposed lead paint