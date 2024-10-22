Erie County has programs to help remove old lead paint. How to apply

The Redevelopment Authority of Erie has received funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development toward a lead hazard control program .

The funding exists to reduce and ultimately eliminate lead poisoning in young children . The regulations for the program can be found in the Residential Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Act of 1992 .

The funding that the City of Erie receives from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will be used in conjunction with the Lead Hazard Control Program.

This funding will be offered to applicants in the city for additional lead work, accessibility renovation and exterior renovations when available.

Who is eligible for the lead paint removal program?

The Redevelopment Authority states the following individuals are eligible for assistance from the Lead Hazard Control Program:

Homeowners who reside in a house built before 1978 who are income qualified and have at least one child under age 5 residing in the property at least two times each week for a total of at least 6 hours.

Landlords who own property in Erie County if tenants are income-qualified as low-moderate income.

The annual household income may not exceed the following: one person, $44,450; two people, $50,800; three people, $57,150; four people, $63,500; five people, $68,600 six people, $73,700; seven people, $78,750; eight or more people, $83,850.

Landlords with vacant properties. These landlords must agree to seek tenants after lead hazard control work is completed and must give priority to families with children under 5. All landlords must agree not to raise their tenants' rent more than 5% per year for three years after the reduction work has been accomplished.

Additional criteria for eligibility

The structure must be verified by the Redevelopment Authority as habitable and structurally sound.

Property taxes must not be seriously delinquent. The dwelling must also be insured. Applicants must agree to participate in the program and provide all the necessary documentation to the Redevelopment Authority.

What happens to tenants during work?

The lead hazard control work will require tenants of occupied units to be temporarily relocated for up to 10 days at no cost to the occupants as costs are covered in the program. This is for their own protection from lead exposure during construction.

The Redevelopment Authority does not guarantee relocation for single-family occupied units or homeowners and occupants. The occupants must first make efforts to stay with family or friends while work is being completed. They will be allowed back in the premises after the clearance test is completed.

The Redevelopment Authority will work with families and tenants to find temporary housing while offering reimbursement options for hotel stays if families and friends are not an option.

Occupants will be responsible for finding a safe place for any pets.

Who pays for this program?

Funding for this program is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Owner-occupied dwellings are covered 100% by the grant plus $50 to $150 in administrative fees.

Non-owner-occupied dwellings are covered 80% by the grant, with the other 20% paid by the landlord or property owner. A small administrative fee is required to be paid for each dwelling.

Learn more about the funding on the Redevelopment Authority’s website .

Who can you call?

The following contractors are lead abatement certified companies in the Erie area:

Hoffman United: 2800 W. 21st St., 16506. 814-833-4364

MK Construction: 1831 W. 27th St., 16508. 814-218-7087

Rule's Construction: 1831 W. 27th St., 16508. 814-384-9691

Titanium Construction: 4305 Wayne St., 16504. 814-460-2353

Dynasty Construction Unlimited: 206 S. First Ave, Corry, 16407 814-663-8888.

Why is lead poisoning dangerous?

Lead can be toxic to a variety of organs and tissues including heart, bones, intestines, kidneys, reproductive and nervous systems.

Lead is particularly toxic with children and can cause permanent learning and behavior disorders.

Symptoms of lead poisoning can include abdominal pain; headaches; anemia, and irritability.

In severe cases, lead poising can lead to seizures, comas and death.

This can affect your home if it is older with chipping paint. A simple paint chip can contain tens to hundreds of milligrams of lead that can present serious risk if ingested.

