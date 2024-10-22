Open in App
    Erie Times News

    Give A Crepe has moved. Why the owners, guests are thrilled with the new restaurant

    By Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News,

    1 days ago

    Give A Crepe La CrepErie got its start in a food truck and spent five years in a takeout restaurant at 2431 Peach St.

    Now the owner, Stephani Klassen, 41, has a shop where her kids work with her and 30 customers can dine in.

    "We actually lost 100 square feet, but now you can eat your crepe off a plate," Klassen said with a small laugh.

    Her sense of humor matches the sunny, airy feel of the new place at 1909 Chestnut St., where a table of newcomers sat in a corner and discovered her and her daughter Lexi Young's skill on the crepe machine.

    "It's fantastic," Klassen said. "There's been such a positive reception in the neighborhood. And our regular customers are happy."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vu5io_0wGogBCk00

    Family affair

    She's happy, too. Klassen learned to make crepes at Bertrand's Bistro, a French restaurant that used to be on Perry Square before the Flagship City Food Hall was built on North Park Row. And now she owns her own creperie, she said proudly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t722z_0wGogBCk00

    She employs both her daughter, Lexi Young, 18, and her son Eli Young, 16, at the shop, and calls them "partners," even though the economic risk is all hers. Eli Young came up with one of their most popular crepes, called the Donkey Kong, a sweet crepe filled with banana and Nutella chocolate hazelnut spread and topped with house-made cinnamon caramel sauce.

    The most popular savory crepe, of which Klassen has eight, is the Brekki, which features house-cured bacon, eggs, Gruyere cheese and spinach. She has six sweet crepes on the menu, but customers can also build their own sweet crepe from a luscious-looking choice of fillers.

    The menu is very close to what she served on Peach Street, but she's added drip coffee and eight types of tea that can be served cold or heated.

    Klassen also has plans for a five-course dinner in her new space, featuring crepes for 30 on Dec. 27. She said she has 12 tickets left for the BYOB event, during which she'll serve a menu unique to that occasion, adding that she can make anything gluten-free or vegan for those with dietary restrictions. Tickets are $80.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFAY4_0wGogBCk00

    Meanwhile, Klassen is welcoming foot traffic from people who walk in the Erie Cemetery across the street, and the residential neighborhood.

    "We used to have 60 to 70% returning customers and 30 to 40% first-time customers. It's 50/50 now," she said. "And the returning people seem to feel comfortable and are happy to sit down."

    Fast facts

    Give A Crepe 's menu is online at giveacrepe.com/menu/ , Door Dash and Google. The shop is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Send email to giveacrepe@gmail.com or call 814-840-1466.

    Contact Jennie Geisler at jgeisler@timesnews.com . Find her weekly newsletter at https://profile.goerie.com/newsletters/erielicious/ .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Give A Crepe has moved. Why the owners, guests are thrilled with the new restaurant

    Carrietta Carpenter
    1d ago
    mess up right there no gloves why cooking or serving 🧤
    Gerard Kowalski
    1d ago
    Kinda hidden locale. It's not a very high traffic area. Hopefully, she does well.
