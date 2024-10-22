‘Increasingly negative:’ Erie County teens sound off on tense political climate

A supporter of former President Donald Trump ’s stood outside the Erie County Courthouse in September, holding a sign and shouting at people to “Vote for Trump, save your dog and cat.”

The message, a reference to Trump’s false claim that Haitian migrants in Ohio were eating pets, drew several annoyed reactions, even a harsh word or two, from passersby.

But for McDowell High School senior Savannah Sack, the scene was jarring.

Sack, who was attending the ninth annual Youth Civic Engagement Symposium , part of which was held at the courthouse, had just interacted with local leaders about the virtues of government. As soon as she stepped outside, the sobering reality of the national political scene rushed back into focus, a climate that was louder, uglier and unavoidable.

“Everywhere you turn, there’s always something,” she said.

Sack, who just turned 18, said she’ll be voting for the first time Nov. 5. And while excited for the opportunity, she admitted her view of politics wasn’t exactly positive. In fact, she described politics as “increasingly negative” and less an expression of ideas.

As she summed it up, "politics can be a positive thing, just not so much anymore."

Unfortunately, she added, it's been that way for a while.

Teens swamped by politics via social media

For Gen Z ― the generation born after 1996 ― politics, for nearly their entire lives, has been steeped in tribalism.

Sack was only a year old when the Great Recession started in 2007; three years old when the Tea Party formed in 2009; and 10 when Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

Add in smartphones and social media and young people have had little respite .

“It’s everywhere,” said Aiden Duke, a 14-year-old freshman at Erie's Charter School of Excellence. “It pops up during family dinners. It’s on TV. It’s all over social media. No matter what."

“You can’t go a day without hearing about it,” added Mirabel Balsechi, a 16-year-old junior at Girard High School. “Even with my friends and family, it’s always brought up.”

Mercyhurst University professor and political analyst Joe Morris said many young people already are burned out by politics and the current presidential election cycle.

At the same time, he added, they're more aware of national and international issues and more prone to shape and harden their beliefs through social media.

“This is problematic because we know that young people develop their ideological leanings at a relatively young age," Morris said. "And the fact that they're only exposed to one side of an issue tends to make them what we call ideologues, people who are firmly committed to their ideology and they never waver from it.”

He added, “Young people today have grown up in a world of politics that is fundamentally different than the world of politics that we knew in the 1990s, the 1980s and before. They are more aware of the world now than young people were 10 or 20 years ago.

"But democracy depends on a conversation between people with different ideas," Morris said. "Our system is built to facilitate compromise. And to the extent that we are unable to do that, it is a real threat to the political system as a whole."

Young people seek more productive, positive politics

Sack, Duke and Balsechi are a good sign of positive change.

While each is passionate about several issues, including, in the case of Balsechi, abortion and gun control, and homelessness and college affordability for Duke and Sack, respectively, all three value productive conversations as opposed to "yelling matches," as Balsechi put it.

"If you think back to the past, there was a lot more respect between candidates," Balsechi said. "I feel like things should be a lot more like that today."

Sack, who said she's interested in going to law school, said she has many strong feelings about the upcoming election and that she's excited to cast her vote and participate in the political process.

She said she hopes young people don't get disenchanted and choose to participate for their future's sake.

"I really need to hope that that excitement spreads to my classmates and people that are like-minded to be able to register to vote and do what they think is right, too," she said.

