    Corry Rails + Trails park will be for more than biking. What's being built there

    By Valerie Myers, Erie Times-News,

    1 days ago

    CORRY — A new $887,000 grant will provide the remainder of funding needed to launch a downtown Corry park featuring a brew pub, performance space and splash pad.

    The Appalachian Regional Commission Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization grant brings total first-phase funding for the Rails + Trails Park to almost $2.4 million.

    The park will be developed on 1.4 acres between 1st Avenue and Center Street and between two rail lines. Six-foot aluminum safety fencing will separate the park from the railroad tracks.

    Impact Corry, which is leading park development, worked with the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad to purchase the land and plan the project.

    "What's been on paper for some years is becoming reality," said Impact Corry Executive Director Chuck Gray.

    Rails + Trails park amenities: towers, bike rentals, brewery

    The brew pub and performance space will be located in a former railroad freight building. The 2,500-square-foot building will be expanded for public use. A second former railroad building will house a welcome center with historic exhibits, concessions and bike rentals.

    The 50-by-50-foot splash pad will include a spray pool.

    The park also will include a portion of the Erie-Pittsburgh Trail and the terminus of the Erie-Corry Trail.

    More: Corry link in Erie to Pittsburgh Trail is on hold. Why neighbors don't want it

    Totem-like gateway towers by artists Bradley Triana, Jessica Taylor and Nicholas Taylor will tell the story of the city's past, present and future. The 20-foot towers will be lighted from within and can be programmed for various colors and for the lights to react to music.

    "The lights also can be static, maybe in the colors of the season," Gray said.

    An artisan bike rack is already nearing completion. It was designed by artist Wendy Neckers and created by metal artist Adam Stempka and features large grasshopper and katydid sculptures. The structure will be dedicated Nov. 1.

    And parking will be expanded, both for park and other downtown events.

    When will the rail trail park be finished?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47A9hc_0wGocCEJ00

    First-phase Rails + Trails Park development is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Second-phase development will include a synthetic ice rink.

    Park amenities were identified through a community survey in the Corry 2020 study. The park was identified as a priority in the Yard & Company Neighborhood Playbook developed with community members and in the 2021 Corry Community Strategic Plan.

    It's also among shovel-ready projects in the investment playbook of Infinite Erie, a group working to position the community to attract more public and private-sector funding.

    The Rails + Trails Park is expected to create 17 jobs and attract 10,400 new visitors to Corry annually.

    Additional grants for the project include $150,000 from the Erie Community Foundation and $100,000 from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

    Your Turn: Corry and Union City restored, decades of hard work pay off in commerce, pride and charm

    Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Corry Rails + Trails park will be for more than biking. What's being built there

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Jacob Nichols
    1d ago
    I live in corry and what I don't understand . Why wouldn't they put the splash pad in or near Mead Park? part of the bike trail goes right by Mead Park.. and one more place to drink beer just what this little city needs.. more DUI. and public intoxication.. I mean, there's already more than 10 places to drink in this town. We need more things for the youth. like a pool to go with the splash pad.
    Julie Johnson-Geel
    1d ago
    I cannot believe a splash park is being put in for children by the railroad tracks, this is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard in my life!
    View all comments
