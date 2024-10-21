Open in App
    Vote now for Times-News Erie County Athlete of the Week

    By Jeff Uveino, Erie Times-News,

    1 days ago

    Voting is now open to select Erie County's male, female and football Athlete of the Week for performances from Oct. 14-19. The polls are sponsored by Seaway Windows and AHN Sports Medicine.

    View this week's entries below. Previous winners are listed below the polls.

    Male Athlete of the Week fall winners

    (tie) Noah Ardillo, Fort LeBoeuf soccer and Kamden Kramer, McDowell cross country; Anthony Galkowski, Seneca cross country; Xander Helms, Northwestern cross country; Josh Mitcham, Union City cross country; Tyler Super, Girard soccer; Adam Dahl, Mercyhurst Prep soccer; Travis Bach, Girard cross country

    Female Athlete of the Week fall winners

    Kirra DiPaolo, Erie High soccer; Cheyenne Cummings, Union City girls volleyball; Addison Pettis, Northwestern cross country; Brooke VanTassel, Union City volleyball; Lindsey Meyer, Erie High soccer; Lauren Dever, McDowell cross country; Madison Link, Fort LeBoeuf cross country

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGOJY_0wG9nomE00

    Football Player of the Week fall winners

    Tyler Benford, Fairview; Dominic Walters, Fort LeBoeuf; Zach Moats, Seneca; Avery Merritt, Northwestern; Braden Swift, Northwestern; Ryan St. Julien, Girard; Nykeem Abu-Zebiba, Iroquois; Damien Blose, Fort LeBoeuf

    More: Kayla McBride with another big performance but the Lynx fall in overtime

    Contact Jeff Uveino at juveino@timesnews.com . Follow him on X @realjuveino .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Vote now for Times-News Erie County Athlete of the Week

