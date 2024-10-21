What ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said about the NCAA during Sunday's speech in Erie

There's never an issue of indifference when it comes to any Stephen A. Smith appearance on "First Take."

The sportswriter-turned-television commentator on ESPN's weekday morning sports talk show became its featured personality over the past decade. His penchant for fiery oratory while giving on-air opinions is ideal for the medium.

While Smith wasn't as bombastic Sunday, when he was in Erie as part of the Jefferson Education Society's Global Summit XVI speaker series, the Bronx native was still forthright with his takes on the world of sports.

None stood out more than the one on the state of college athletics since July 1, 2021. That was the date NCAA athletes became eligible for compensation of their name, image and likeness (NIL).

Athletes are still considered amateurs. However, they're now permitted to accept money and other amenities from outside entities, such as booster clubs, for licensing of their personal brand.

While schools still don't directly pay players, that prohibition also could fall based on a proposed settlement of three antitrust cases.

Smith's opinion that matters: The NCAA's comeuppance has arrived.

"They'll figure it out," he said, "but they'll get no sympathy from me. I'm not saying an ideal exists right now. They certainly have to clean stuff up with the NIL because it's causing a lot of problems. But how good was it when a poor kid from the streets you got to come to your program couldn't even go to the (campus) bookstore to get a jersey because (it would) provoke NCAA sanctions?

"The NCAA spent years hiding behind amateur status exploiting those kids."

Smith added he's convinced the NCAA is awaiting government intervention to provide rules and regulations for a process it can no longer fully control.

Stephen A. Smith on Deshaun Watson, sports gambling, motivation

Smith spoke Sunday before an audience of several hundred at Cathedral Prep's H. David Bowes Auditorium. Although his speech was titled "The Future of Sports," the former Winston-Salem State basketball player did broach non-sports topics throughout his 90 minutes on stage.

Included was Smith's question-and-answer session with Jon Wertheim , himself a former JES speaker. Wertheim, 54, is the executive editor of Sports Illustrated and a current contributor for "60 Minutes."

Some of Smith's significant opinions:

The potential season-ending Achilles' injury to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson : "Deshaun should be happy I didn't mention him (earlier). I'm very sorry he's (hurt), but if there's anybody that needed a break from football, it's him."

What the A. stands for in Stephen A. Smith: "Anthony is my middle name. I never used Stephen A. Smith until I had a (newspaper) byline.

"That was in honor of my late mother (Janet), the greatest woman I've ever known. She was an incredible supporter of mine."

Being inspired by Howard Cosell: "If I ever got into this profession (television), I was going to be a game-changer like him. I was going to have the courage to let people know exactly how I feel, exactly why and to stand up in the face of any scrutiny.

"That was the approach I had walking into the industry."

Staying motivated every day: "Most people in this world would love to have my job. When you know that but act like you don't have anything to prove, it's a huge mistake.

"When I show up, I show up to work. I show up to make sure that (the television audience), which came to see Stephen A. Smith, also shows up because I owe that to my audience."

The NFL's popularity: "They were proactive and not reactive. Even though there's games on Sunday and Monday and Thursday, the reality is your team plays 17 games and just once a week. Every game feels like an event."

Prediction for the future of sports: "(Women's athletics) aren't going anywhere."

Sonic growth of gambling: "Once the Supreme Court ruled (in 2018) that states can (regulate) sports gaming, the floodgates opened. Now that they've opened, they're not going back because it generates billions of dollars.

"That's just the way it goes."

Advice for young people going into the workforce: "Don't take yourself too seriously. Did you see my first pitch at Yankee Stadium (in 2023)? It was terrible. But, I deserved the criticism.

"Look, mistakes are going to happen. I mean, I laugh at the Dallas Cowboys at least 10 times per day."

Biletnikoff back in town

Smith isn't the only sports-related speaker on the society's schedule. It will conclude with a Nov. 8 appearance by Fred Biletnikoff, Erie's most famous athlete .

Biletnikoff, a 1961 Tech Memorial graduate, will appear that day at the society, 3207 State St. It's there the former wide receiver for Florida State and the Oakland Raiders will receive the Thomas B. Hagen Dignitas Award.

Biletnikoff played his entire 1965-1978 NFL career with the Raiders. The most valuable player award recipient for Super Bowl XI MVP and was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 1988 class.

Tickets for Biletnikoff's appearance are available at jeserie.org .

