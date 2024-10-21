Kids with toxic lead levels nearly doubled in 2022 with newer standards. What to know

Nearly twice as many Erie County children were diagnosed with elevated levels of lead in their blood in 2022 than the previous year.

Tests showed that 348 county children younger than 6 had elevated blood lead levels in 2022, compared to 189 the previous year, according to a new Pennsylvania Department of Health report .

Times-News investigation: Why lead paint problems persist in Erie

There is a caveat, however. In October 2021, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention lowered the minimum of what is considered an elevated blood lead level from 5 micrograms per deciliter to 3.5 micrograms. It's the third time the CDC has lowered the minimum since 1991.

"So the question is, how many of those children had blood lead levels between 3.5 and 4.9?" asked Holly Cook, director of program administration for the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie, which oversees the county's Lead Hazard Control Program. "But even if there were many of them in that lower range, that is still a lot of children with elevated levels of lead in their blood."

Lead poisoning symptoms

Lead is a toxic metal that in high levels can cause coma, convulsions and death in children. Even slightly elevated lead levels in a child's blood over time can result in decreased intelligence, behavioral difficulties and learning challenges.

In Erie County, most cases of elevated blood levels can be traced to children ingesting or inhaling tiny flakes of lead paint . Many of the county's houses and apartments were built before 1978, when lead-based paint was still used.

"With lead, it's all about the child's environment," said Dr. Susan Moore, a pediatrician with AHN Pediatrics, 4247 West Ridge Road. "Is there old paint peeling around the windows? Are there tiny flakes and paint dust in places where the child has access?"

Moore called low-level lead poisoning a "silent" illness. Families sometimes don't realize there is a problem until a child is tested or they struggle in school.

Only about 20% of Erie County children younger than 6 get tested for lead levels each year. It is required only for children whose families receive Medicaid.

"It is required for all children in Allegheny County and Philadelphia, but not statewide," Cook said.

Mobile lead poisoning screenings scheduled to get more children tested

The Redevelopment Authority is working with the Erie County Department of Health to increase the number of children tested in Erie County.

Free mobile screenings are held in various parts of the county on a regular basis for children 5 and younger and for pregnant women.

"We do the initial screening at these events with a finger-stick test," Cook said. "Based on the result, we send them for a venous (blood draw) test for confirmation."

Once elevated lead levels are confirmed, treatment depends on the severity of the poisoning. Children with lower elevated blood levels will be monitored, while those with extremely high levels (45 or more micrograms per deciliter) could qualify for chelation therapy, according to the CDC.

Chelation is an oral medication that binds with the lead in a person's body, enabling them to pass it with their urine.

More children have been diagnosed with lead poison as standards increase

Since the minimum levels of what is considered an elevated blood lead level has changed several times over the past three decades, it's not simple to determine whether more county children have lead poisoning.

The minimum of what is considered an elevated blood lead level has declined over time as doctors learned how serious even low-level chronic lead poisoning can be. The CDC reduced the minimum elevated level to 10 micrograms in 1991, then lowered it again to 5 micrograms in 2012 and to 3.5 in October 2021.

One way to see a long-term trend is to compare the number of county children who had blood lead levels of 10 micrograms or higher, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data:

2022 — 57

2021 — 44

2020 — 57

2019 — 57

2018 — 65

2017 — 57

2016 — 68

2010 — 182

2009 — 174

Though the numbers are lower than they were 12, 13 years ago, they still remain higher than the Pennsylvania average.

Where does Erie County fare with diagnosed lead poisonings in PA?

Erie County ranked 13th highest among the state's 67 counties in its percentage of all children (1.21%) with a blood lead level between 3.5 and 9.9, and 15th highest in its percentage of all children (0.21%) with a blood lead level of 10 or higher.

"We still have work to do," Cook said. "Too many children have elevated blood lead levels and not enough children are getting tested."

Has exposure to lead-based paint impacted you or your family? We'd like to hear from you. Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com . Follow him on X @ETNBruce .

We've made this article free as a public service. If you are able, help power local journalism by subscribing to the Erie Times-News or gifting a subscription to someone you know . Your support goes a long way in helping us provide meaningful coverage on issues that matter in our community.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Kids with toxic lead levels nearly doubled in 2022 with newer standards. What to know