    Andora's closes bubble tea shop, but fans can still get their drinks at special location

    By Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Andora's Bubble Tea Shop , 516 State St., is closed at least for the fall and early winter for the first time in its five-year history at the spot.

    "We want to take some time to evaluate the business," said Rora Steinmetz, who co-owns the shop with her husband, Andy Steinmetz. "We've grown organically and we're evaluating things we like and what we don't like and what we want from Andora's moving forward."

    They're considering another brick-and-mortar shop, a food truck and pop-up events.

    Bubble tea lovers should not despair for now, because you can still find Andora's sweet treats in a food hut inside the Erie Zoo during ZooBoo hours through Oct. 30.

    "We're weighing our options and seeing what we want to do," Rora Steinmetz said. "We'll be downtown for fall events like Fall Fest (Oct. 27)."

    More: Erie's Downtown Fall Fest is happening later this month. What bands are playing

    She said fans should watch their Facebook page for more upcoming events. They're also keeping their website, andorasbubble.com, up for merchandise and snacks for free local delivery and shipping.

    What is the future of Andora's?

    Andora's was the first shop to make bubble tea in Erie, starting a love affair with the sweet beverage, generally a sweet treat with tiny balls of tapioca or fruit juice on the bottom. Other similar shops have popped up in the region, including nearby Tsaocha .

    Rora Steinmetz said by early spring, she hopes they have a plan for the future of Andora's.

    "We've been thinking about this for about a year," she said.

    "After five years of working on this place, we'd like some time to ourselves," she said. "We're doing some soul-seeking."

    Contact Jennie Geisler at jgeisler@timesnews.com . Find her weekly newsletter at https://profile.goerie.com/newsletters/erielicious/.

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Andora's closes bubble tea shop, but fans can still get their drinks at special location

    Trumper
    2d ago
    I can't believe something like that survived Erie for that long.
