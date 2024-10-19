At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded Oct. 9 through Thursday.

2 critical violations

LECOM Senior Living Center , 5535 Peach St., Millcreek Township. (hot food not hot enough; washing machine water not hot enough.) Tuesday

1 critical violation

Little Caesars , 640 High St., Waterford Boro. (No records of food employee certification.) Oct. 11

Plymouth Tavern , 1109 State St. (Soda gun nozzles have build-up.) Oct. 10

1 noncritical violation

Tim Hortons , 815 E. 38th St. Oct. 11

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County restaurant inspections for Oct. 9-16, 2024