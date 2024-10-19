Open in App
    Early, in-person voting proves popular in Erie County so far. How you can vote now

    By David Bruce, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Considering it was his third choice, Joseph Marques didn't mind voting early and in person Friday afternoon at the Erie County Courthouse.

    Marques, 71, usually votes in person at his polling precinct on Election Day. This year, the Erie man plans to be in North Carolina on Nov. 5, visiting his grandchildren.

    "I was going to vote by absentee ballot but it hasn't arrived yet ," Marques said in a hallway outside the voter registration office. "So, I came here. There were a lot of people when I arrived, but the process was simple. It wasn't as complicated as following Grandma's recipe."

    Early voting turnout so far in Erie County

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9NHa_0wDO1VWt00

    About 3,000 Erie County residents had voted early and in person — officially known as on-demand mail ballot voting — at the courthouse's voter registration office as of 1 p.m. Friday, said Karen Chillcott, Erie County clerk. Between 15 and 20 people stood in line early Friday afternoon.

    It's an increase so far from the last presidential election in 2020, Chillcott said. Specific data for 2020 was not available Friday afternoon.

    Get informed: The 2024 voter guide

    Possible reasons for the increase are a heightened awareness of Pennsylvania's bellwether status in the 2024 election and a delay with some county residents receiving their mail-in or absentee ballots.

    "The number of voters really started to grow after the first few days and we had to set up a temporary voting booth to accommodate people," Chillcott said. "Most days start slowly between 8 and 9 a.m., then really pick up."

    A voting booth was set up in Erie County Council's caucus room to accommodate the increased number of voters. It was later moved to an open area near the voter registration office when the caucus room was needed for county budget meetings, Chillcott said.

    How early voting in person works in Pa.

    Here is how the process works: People who want to register, vote on demand, or both, can visit the office weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The office is located at Room 112 of the courthouse, 140 W. Sixth St.

    Cast a vote now: How to vote early in Erie County

    It is recommended that people bring their Pennsylvania driver's license or identification card. It is not required but it can shorten the process by up to 15 minutes, Chillcott said.

    People there to register and/or fill out a ballot must wait in line to apply. If they qualify, they receive the same ballot and envelopes that are sent to mail-in voters.

    Those who are simply dropping off a sealed ballot can enter the office and place it in a small, grey box. A larger drop-off box is located outside the courthouse.

    'I would do it again': early voter

    Karen and Jeff Harvey waited about 15 minutes in line Friday afternoon and took another 15 minutes to complete the process.

    "We usually vote in person but we will be poll watching on Election Day. We have gone through the training," said Karen Harvey, of Erie. "I was surprised how many people were here, but they explained the process well. I would do it again."

    The last day for on-demand voting is Oct. 29, though the last day to register to vote is Monday. To check the status of your mailed ballot, you can visit the Pennsylvania Ballot Tracker website .

    Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com . Follow him on X @ETNBruce .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Early, in-person voting proves popular in Erie County so far. How you can vote now

