Opinion: Bizzarro answers voters' questions about schools, taxes, voting, Brig Niagara

The Erie Times-News asked voters to submit questions to the candidates running to represent Erie-area residents in the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives. Here, incumbent Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, the Democratic nominee running to represent residents of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 3rd Legislative District, offers his answers. The district covers Millcreek and Fairview townships.

Question: What legislative issue is most important to you?

Answer: My legislative priorities are issues concerning public safety, economic opportunity, and pushing for policies that are good for Pennsylvania's future — policies that grow our economy, prevent "brain drain," and keep our families together. Erie takes a back seat to nobody, but when Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are so much bigger, you need an experienced, strong, respected voice fighting for us in Harrisburg. We need to make sure every kid in every school has a chance to succeed through their hard work by fairly funding our schools — which gives our taxpaying homeowners a break, too. We need to rebuild our middle class with good-paying jobs, safe workplaces, real benefits, and a chance to retire. Nobody should have to work until they die. We need to ensure entrepreneurs can compete with the giant conglomerates, because small businesses are the backbone of Erie County and create jobs that support the community. I will fight hard for working parents so they can do their jobs safely and securely, knowing their kids are getting quality, affordable child care.

What is your position on school choice? What accountability will you demand for education outcomes for both public and private schools?

The current cyber charter payment structure is bankrupting public schools. These facilities do not have the overhead that our public schools do but are getting paid the same to educate their attendees. Where does that extra money go? Into the pockets of their investors through rental deals, into advertising to continue enriching themselves, and into PACs that attack legislators like me who stand up for kids. The future of public education depends on accountability, oversight, and tighter controls on cyber charter schools. I believe all students deserve the right to live fully up to their potential — and we can ensure they do by securing excellent educational outcomes for them. As long as I'm in Harrisburg, I will always fight for our public schools to ensure they get the resources they deserve, and I will fight for our kids' futures by making sure that they receive the best education possible.

Why do we continue to underfund public schools and send more money for vouchers and private schools? Why not focus on a better fair funding policy for public schools?

Some Harrisburg politicians have accepted major campaign contributions from extremely wealthy donors who want to see more public money siphoned into private schools, charter schools, and voucher programs — all of which would line their pockets. I am proud of the work I have done in the state capitol to push back against these attempts to undermine our public schools. All students deserve good educational outcomes, and we need to ensure that our public schools are fairly and adequately funded to help them get there. This year, I secured unprecedented state funding increases for the Millcreek and Fairview school districts. I know that when our public schools are fairly funded, our community does much better. I will never back down from the special interests who want to grow their profit at our kids' expense, and I will take on any politicians doing their bidding in Harrisburg.

What can lawmakers do to reduce the property tax burden on retirees?

Fairly funding our public schools is a significant way to lower the property tax burden on all our homeowners — especially retirees. The chaos of ill-conceived, ill-intentioned budgets prevented schools from being able to plan effectively, and the lack of fair funding for growing school districts — like Millcreek and Fairview — means homeowners pay the price through unnecessarily high property taxes. A stable and equitable funding formula for our public schools will help to lower the property tax burden, and contribute to our kids' futures. If we play politics with fair public school funding, it only hurts our community. If we commit, as I have every year I've been in office, to fairly funding our public schools and securing the investments they need, then we will see our students thrive and our homeowners get some breathing room through lower taxes.

Some people make too much money to qualify for Section 8 housing but cannot find affordable housing in a livable area. What can state government do to help?

My colleagues and I have spent a lot of time discussing this issue and how we can help bridge the gap. We have passed several measures this year to raise the threshold for assistance and help people who are on the edge of the cliff. Similarly, housing affordability is at the top of my mind and I have been working with our local housing advocates and Realtors on real solutions. This year, we passed a measure that cracked down on unethical buying practices that limit housing stock, but we need to do more to encourage the bu ilding of entry-level homes that not only encourage young people to stay but also allow our seniors to downsize. I will not stop fighting until all our residents can find affordable housing that meets their needs and their families' needs.

What will you do to 1) ensure the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission repairs the Brig Niagara as soon as possible and 2) keep pressure on the PHMC to continue to maintain her?

I have been deeply involved in securing funding for the Brig Niagara because, like all Erie residents, I cherish the history it represents and recognize how vital it is to our culture, community, and economy. I am also sensitive to the impact this situation has had on families and individuals in our community, some of whom have lost their jobs and are struggling as a result. I have stayed in constant contact with the PHMC to find a sensible solution which will leave all stakeholders satisfied. However, we need to always keep in mind that finding a stable, secure, and executable plan for sustaining the Brig is in the vital interest of all in our community. I will continue to work tirelessly, both in Erie and Harrisburg, to bring both sides together to work on a sustainable plan to maintain this piece of Erie and Pennsylvania history.

Do you support or oppose voter I.D.; getting rid of no-excuse mail-in ballots; making Election Day a state-paid holiday; and early voting only at secure locations?

After the 2020 election, I worked closely with my colleagues to defend democracy in Pennsylvania. The truth of the matter is that we should do all we can to ensure all eligible citizens can use their voice and cast their vote in a free and fair election. I have worked to do this in Harrisburg, because without free and fair elections, we have nothing. I am the primary sponsor of legislation to enact same-day voter registration in the commonwealth to reduce barriers to the ballot box for all our citizens. I have also worked closely with my colleagues to expand access to early voting locations with expanded hours of operation, which will help parents and working people cast their votes. We need to continue to work to make Pennsylvania's elections fairer and freer, and work to increase voter participation. Our system works only if the people can, and do, vote.

How does the state ensure there are no deceased persons or noncitizens voting in Pa.?

By law, within 60 days of receiving death notice of an individual 18 or older, the Department of Health notifies the Secretary of State through a commission established for this purpose — to ensure no deceased individuals remain on the voter rolls. The fact is that Pennsylvania has among the safest, most secure elections in the nation. Period. In Pennsylvania, each ballot cast is audited two separate times to ensure its legitimacy, and local election workers, who are both Democrats and Republicans, work together to ensure our elections are legitimate and secure. The 2020 and 2022 elections in Pennsylvania were noted for being among the most secure in the country, and that is a testament to the safeguards we have implemented on a state level, as well as the diligence of local election workers and administrators.

In recent elections, attempts were made to throw out my vote because I used mail-in voting. What are you going to do to protect my right to vote and access to voting?

The defense of democracy and securing the right to vote are serious undertakings which I and my colleagues have not shied away from in Harrisburg. Following the events of January 6th, 2021, I led my colleagues in introducing a package of bills to protect and expand the right to vote for all Pennsylvanians, and to make access to the ballot box more accessible for our citizens. I have sponsored and supported legislation to expand early voting opportunities and simplify the process by which mail ballots are counted, which would allow counties to detect errors in mail ballots sooner and give voters ample time to correct them before Election Day. I introduced legislation to implement same-day voter registration in Pennsylvania, allowing citizens to register to vote on Election Day and still qualify to cast their ballot in that election.

Do you support open primaries for Pa.?

I believe our politics and our government should strive always towards common sense and reason. In too many primary elections, we have seen decent, qualified, sensible candidates, who appeal to the wide majority of voters, rejected simply because they did not meet arbitrary ideological purity tests. That does not sit well with me. I believe our elections should always give voters two reasonable choices. Open primaries are one way we could do this. By allowing independent voters to cast a ballot in primaries, we include greater moderation, which requires candidates to temper their ideas and attitudes to appeal to a more representative electorate. Additionally, we increase the chances that reasonable and commonsense candidates who appeal to more voters advance to the general election, thus giving all voters better choices. Open primaries can help us avoid having to choose the lesser of two evils in future elections.

If elected, will your decisions be based on what your political party wants, or what is best for your constituents and your country?

When reelected, I will continue to fight for my constituents and make them and their well-being my sole priority. I am immensely proud to have built a reputation for bipartisanship based on a solid record of relationships and results for our community. I have worked with Democrats and Republicans on legislation to address the needs of Pennsylvanians and their families. Our work is not finished. We haven't raised worker pay or delivered paid family leave for working parents. There are more jobs to create, kids to fight for, and people to help. I won't be done until everyone in Erie County — everyone in Pennsylvania — knows that I'm here to help and ready to cut the red tape and make government work harder for them. I will always work with anyone, whether they're a Democrat or a Republican, who will help me get the job done for our community.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Opinion: Bizzarro answers voters' questions about schools, taxes, voting, Brig Niagara