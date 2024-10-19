Opinion: 'Serious progress,' what Bizzarro delivers for business, schools, public safety

The greatest honor of my life is serving you and your family at our state capitol as your representative. As a lifelong Erie County resident who was born and raised here, I know firsthand the challenges facing our community. However, I also know the great hope, opportunity, and promise our region holds to be a true powerhouse moving forward. I am proud that during my time in office we have made serious progress in realizing this opportunity — by working to lower costs for working families, expanding affordable health care access, attracting business investment, building up our public schools, and never voting to raise your taxes. However, much more needs to be done, and the work ahead of us requires strong, tested, and proven leadership with a strong record. That is why I am humbly asking for your vote — because I know that together, we can continue to make a difference and move our region forward.

Delivering funds, policy to help first responders, schools, families

I am immensely proud of my reputation for bipartisan work that delivers real results for the people of Erie County and our commonwealth. I have helped deliver record numbers of state support and investment for our region. This includes bringing back over $100 million of you money to our region to support our small businesses, public schools, and law enforcement and first responders. Just this year, I delivered $450,000 in state funding for Fairview Fire and Rescue to help purchase a new vehicle that will protect lives and help keep us safe.

I helped secure an unprecedented $1.3 billion state investment in our public schools, providing the Millcreek and Fairview school districts with the tools they need to continue performing at high levels for our kids, while also holding the line on taxes for homeowners.

And in the spirit of bipartisanship, I have been proud to work with Republicans and Democrats in Harrisburg to deliver tangible results for our community. I partnered with Governor Josh Shapiro to pass the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit so working families can keep more of what they earn.

I worked closely with Republican Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity to pass a package of bills to modernize our state treasury, which will cut red tape so you can receive what is rightfully yours from the state, and expand the scope of the treasurer's office to provide new and improved programs to help Pennsylvanians. While I am incredibly proud of these bipartisan accomplishments to help our region, there is much more that needs to be done.

Next: paid family leave, home ownership, prescription relief for seniors

We must continue to prioritize our working families. This includes ensuring that everyone in our region receives a fair day's pay for a hard day's work. We need expanded paid family leave for working parents, so no parent is forced to choose between caring for their child and putting food on the table.

My bill to help young people realize the American Dream by making homeownership more affordable still needs to be put into law. There are more jobs to create, kids to fight for, and people to help and protect.

I will continue to fight for our seniors to ensure they have access to affordable health care and prescription drugs, and to ensure all our residents can retire comfortably and with dignity. I won't be done until everyone in Erie County — everyone in Pennsylvania — knows that I'm here to help and ready to cut the red tape and make government work harder for them.

House leadership role gives region a strong voice in Harrisburg

I come from a family of professional fighters, so I know that you keep fighting until the very last round. I'm still in this fight for our community because I know that there is so much more we can do. As the only member of House leadership from northwest Pennsylvania, no elected official from Erie County has held as much influence in Harrisburg since Governor Tom Ridge. I have used that influence to fight for you in Harrisburg and provide award-winning constituent service, bringing state government directly to you.

As long as I'm in Harrisburg, I will always put the people of Erie County, Millcreek, and Fairview first. Let's move forward — together! Again, I respectfully ask for your vote on Tuesday, November 5th, or sooner via a mail-in ballot.

Incumbent Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Bizzarro is running for reelection to serve the residents of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 3rd Legislative District. The district covers Millcreek and Fairview townships.

