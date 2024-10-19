Opinion: Goring running on school choice, how he answered reader questions on other issues

The Erie Times-News asked voters to submit questions to the candidates running to represent Erie-area residents in the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives. Here, Micah Goring, the Republican nominee running to represent residents of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 3rd Legislative District offers his answers. The district covers Millcreek and Fairview townships.

Question: What legislative issue is most important to you?

Answer: School choice is very important for me, not just to provide students with additional educational opportunities but so that teachers have options as well. School choice will benefit teachers by enabling them to choose to work at schools where they feel respected, safe and receive fair compensation.

What is your position on school choice? What accountability will you demand for education outcomes for both public and private schools?

As I mentioned in the answer to the previous question, I am in favor of school choice. The number one indicator of a child’s educational success is parental involvement. The ultimate accountability for whether or not a school is thriving or failing rests with the parents or the people who know the child best. When parents have options they can easily transfer their child to a different school if they feel their current school is failing.

Why do we continue to underfund public schools and send more money for vouchers and private schools? Why not focus on a better fair funding policy for public schools?

I appreciate the passion behind this question. I share that passion and fully agree that schools should receive the resources they need to succeed. The difficulty lies in assigning a numerical value to the word "fair." How much is fair? I understand that tuition at most private schools averages about $12,000 per student per year. Is that a fair level of funding? Or maybe slightly higher to accommodate a greater percentage of students with special needs.

I am in complete agreement with you that we need to fund our schools fully. I also think we should provide the greatest educational opportunities available for every individual student. This should be for parents to decide, not the government.

What can lawmakers do to reduce the property tax burden on retirees?

While Pennsylvanians are fortunate to live in one of only four states that don't tax Social Security income, many seniors on fixed incomes are feeling the squeeze of ever-increasing property taxes. I know of far too many seniors who have been forced out of their homes due to ever-increasing property taxes.

I propose freezing property taxes on seniors. Let's pick an age, say 66 years, and freeze taxes for primary residences at that age. No senior should be forced out of their home because of a tax collector's insatiable desire for more. Paying off a mortgage and owning your own home outright is a good thing that should be encouraged.

Some people make too much money to qualify for Section 8 housing but cannot find affordable housing in a livable area. What can state government do to help?

College is not for everyone and skilled tradesmen and women build our homes. According to television host Mike Rowe, for every five skilled laborers who retire, only two are taking their place. This lack of skilled and willing labor is part of what is driving costs up so much.

Increasing opportunities for young men and women to learn the trades will provide more skilled labor and facilitate building enough homes for our region's demand. Current law makes it impossible for contractors to hire young people and actually help them learn a trade. A commonsense approach would allow those who want to learn opportunities to do so at younger ages so that they can better assess the field in which they want to work.

We can also make it easier to build affordable housing. Licenses, inspections, and overregulation make the process of building new homes too long and too expensive for people in the income range you mention. Builders need more than one option when getting inspections done. Currently, there is a bottleneck when it comes to getting inspections.

Mandating that municipalities allow more than one entity to perform inspections will provide competition and allow inspections to be done more quickly and fairly.

What will you do to 1) ensure the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission repairs the Brig Niagara as soon as possible and 2) keep pressure on the PHMC to continue to maintain her?

The Brig Niagara is an important part of our history and the PHMC's work to maintain her and educate our community is very important. The history of the Brig, her crew, and Commodore Perry are and ought to be a source of pride for all Americans and I hope we will continue to teach the "Don't Give Up the Ship" ethos to our children. I will do everything I can to work with the PHMC's leadership to help them carry out the wish of the people to keep the Brig seaworthy and to continue the heroic tale that made the Brig famous.

Do you support or oppose voter I.D.; getting rid of no-excuse mail-in ballots; making Election Day a state-paid holiday; and early voting only at secure locations?

I support all measures that will keep our elections fair and secure. I will always fight for more transparency in government, not less. I support voter ID laws. I don't think we need to make Election Day a paid holiday. Freedom is not free. Hundreds of thousands of men and women throughout our great nation's history have paid the ultimate price to ensure our freedom. Taking an hour or so two days a year to go vote is quite literally the least we can do to secure the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our children.

How does the state ensure there are no deceased persons or noncitizens voting in Pa.?

Ensuring a "clean" voter roll requires systems, communication and transparency. Those entering into, or exiting out of, their legal voting rights should be approached with the utmost priority.

That said, county election offices do need to regularly review their voter rolls to ensure that only eligible voters are enrolled. This process should be open, transparent and on a regular schedule.

Finally, we must treat our county election workers with patience and grace. This does not mean we excuse subpar work.

In recent elections, attempts were made to throw out my vote because I used mail-in voting. What are you going to do to protect my right to vote and access to voting?

I need more information to intelligently answer this question. What attempts were made to throw out your specific ballot? How did you become aware of these attempts to throw out your ballot? Did you notify the authorities when you discovered this attempt?

Do you support open primaries for Pa.?

I do not support open primaries. If you're a Cleveland Browns fan, would you let the Pittsburgh Steelers pick your starting lineup? No. We should keep the decision of who represents each party within those respective parties. Registered Democrats should be allowed to choose who represents their party, and the same goes for Republicans, Greens, Libertarians or any other party. Maybe what we need to do is remove the part of the primary that the government funds and leave the rest up to the individual parties.

If elected, will your decisions be based on what your political party wants, or what is best for your constituents and your country?

I am saddened that this is a question an American even has to ask. We have seen too many people who start out virtuous but go to Harrisburg and get transformed by special interests and the allure of power and money. My primary goal is to avoid that trap at all costs by relying on the roots I have put down in Erie: a no-nonsense wife who won't tolerate an ounce of elitism in me, honest friends who aren't afraid to call me out, and finally, a firm belief that God will judge me for my actions, even the ones that no other human witnesses.

I believe these roots will keep me firmly grounded and ensure that I remain focused on representing the people of Millcreek and Fairview before party and before special interests groups. Most notably, my door will always be open to provide a kind ear while listening to the constituents of the 3rd Legislative District.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Opinion: Goring running on school choice, how he answered reader questions on other issues