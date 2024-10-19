Open in App
    Opinion: School choice, small business support, Goring names policy goals in 2nd Dist. bid

    By Micah Goring,

    2 days ago

    At my core, I am a simple man. I am a husband, father, veteran and small business owner. I am also emphatically, American.

    Having grown up in Indonesia and graduating high school in the Philippines as a son of missionary parents, I have firsthand experience with oppressive governments. After being raised overseas by American parents, I attended the U.S. Air Force Academy and served for 11 years. I overcame many challenges in the USAF and was honored to serve in a foreign posting and domestic duty at the Pentagon and Bolling AFB. While living in Washington, D.C., I met the woman who quickly became the love of my life, my future wife, Katy Rys, who was born and raised here in Erie.

    I didn't need much convincing to make Erie my home. After traveling to Erie to visit Katy's family and friends and experiencing its small-town community traditions and values, I knew this was where I wanted to grow our family.

    Upon moving to Erie, we made the faith leap into entrepreneurship and started an ATM business. Shortly thereafter, Katy became pregnant with twins. Understanding the financial strain a new business typically demands and now with my family doubling in size, I knew I had to step up as a father and got an industrial sales position for a local company. My team and I closed $2 billion in sales, primarily in Southeast Asia and surrounding regions.

    I have the unique perspective of having a multifaceted background that embraces faith, family, business and service. I worked for everything I have and I encourage my children to go out and earn it. I strongly believe that our representatives should bring a resume of experience, put family first and make our neighbors a priority.

    My policy objectives

    School choice : Public schools should be fully funded in Fairview and Millcreek, period. However, parents are the ultimate decision-makers in their children's education and should be able to use their tax dollars to send their kids to schools that best match the needs, hopes, and dreams of the child. There are many factors parents must consider for their children, such as special needs, bullying, skills/talents, and learning abilities. A one-size-fits-all approach to education doesn't suit all kids, nor does it suit all teachers. Teachers should also have options that best fit their needs without having to worry if they will be compensated accordingly. These decisions should be made around the dinner table, not in a union lobbyist's boardroom. A free-market approach to education stands to benefit students, teachers, and their families.

    Promotion of small businesses: As a small business owner, I believe that overregulation and government interference are the reasons why entrepreneurs are choosing other places to innovate and create jobs, if not giving up altogether. Government should foster a friendly environment for small businesses to grow, not be the main obstacle in the way. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we need to do all we can to make sure that these businesses remain local.

    Giving skilled labor the same priority as college: College degrees are certainly important. The trades, however, have been given an unfortunate back seat to college degrees. I want to highlight the opportunities in the trades. The best attorneys and accountants need the best plumbers and electricians just as much as the best plumbers and electricians need the best accountants and attorneys. My goal is to keep our best talent local.

    Representing the district not special interest groups : I proudly accept endorsements from organizations. I am not beholden to unions, lobbyists, or special interest groups.

    Micah Goring is the Republican nominee running to represent residents of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 3rd Legislative District. The district covers Millcreek and Fairview townships.

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Opinion: School choice, small business support, Goring names policy goals in 2nd Dist. bid

