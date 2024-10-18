Open in App
    Could visit to Erie's Mercy Center for Women help the state craft a maternal health plan?

    By Kevin Flowers, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Theodora Leggett knows the struggles that single parents face, especially those facing challenges such as substance abuse and/or domestic violence.

    Leggett was one of two residents of the Mercy Center for Women, an Erie nonprofit headquartered at 1039 E. 27th St., who sat down with state and local officials Thursday afternoon to talk about health disparities, maternal mortality, transportation challenges and other issues affecting women throughout Pennsylvania.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LttHG_0wBwAED600

    The Mercy Center provides transitional housing for homeless women and children who have been affected by adversities such as substance abuse and domestic violence.

    'It makes you feel heard and hopeful'

    Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Valerie Arkoosh and Debra Bogen, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, were among those who took part in the conversation at the Mercy Anchor Community Center, located at the former Holy Rosary school building at 1012 E. 28th St.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdBTx_0wBwAED600

    The Anchor Center opened in March 2023; it now houses 13 new two-bedroom apartments for Mercy Center clients, as well as various other amenities/services.

    Previous coverage: Mercy Center for Women unveils new apartments, community hub at former Holy Rosary school

    “I was honored to participate. It makes you feel heard and hopeful for a change,” said Leggett, 25, who has three children and now aspires to become a phlebotomist.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfW0b_0wBwAED600

    A statewide strategic plan

    Arkoosh and Bogen toured the Mercy Center on Thursday because the nonprofit’s mission aligns with a strategic plan being developed by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office that will address health disparities; the high rates of maternal mortality, especially among women of color; and finding ways to help pregnant women in Pennsylvania get the prenatal and postpartum care they/their children need.

    The state has launched a public maternal health survey for residents and officials plan to host community events throughout Pennsylvania to gather additional input from Pennsylvanians, especially those who have faced their own maternal health challenges.

    Arkoosh called the Mercy Center “an inspiring place,” and said she came to Erie to hear directly from clients to inform the maternal health study.

    She said Mercy Center’s executive director, Jennie Hagerty, and her staff “have clearly created an environment that is built around the needs of the clients that they serve."

    On the upcoming state study, Arkoosh said, “We have an unacceptably high rate of maternal mortality here in the Commonwealth and it’s an all-hands-on-deck approach, led by the governor, to get those numbers down.”

    'We want to be treated humanely'

    During Thursday’s conversation she talked with Arkoosh, Bogen and others about health care, lack of transportation and other issues.

    Another Mercy Center client, Olivia Davis, 28, also participated in the discussion. Davis told the group she’s been homeless and has struggled with substance addiction; she has a 1-year old son.

    Davis recently secured a full time job with a behavioral health agency.

    “We are really trying to do better,” Davis said, referring to the assumptions and stereotypes often attached to single parents who are working to overcome significant obstacles. “We want to be treated humanely.”

    Hagerty called it "a step in the right direction" for state government officials like Arkoosh and Bogen to visit Erie as part of their fact-finding regarding maternal health.

    "The fact that they're willing to come not only see the facility but to listen to women about their obstacles is so important," Hagerty said.

    Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com . Follow him on X at @ETNflowers .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Could visit to Erie's Mercy Center for Women help the state craft a maternal health plan?

