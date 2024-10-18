Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Erie Times News

    Erie remains a lead poisoning hot spot. Three things we learned

    By Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGdkx_0wBvmU5b00

    Lead abatement programs have been providing significant federal funding to communities for decades, but what tangible impact have those millions of dollars had on lead removal?

    In an investigation conducted by the Erie Times-News, we reviewed documents and data from the city of Erie Redevelopment Authority to learn how much money has been received over nearly 30 years , and where it has gone.

    Here are the three takeaways from this investigation into lead abatement in Erie. Look for the first story to hit newsstands in the Sunday Weekend section.

    Erie's lead pipe replacement plan: Where does the $50 million project stand?

    Millions in federal funds came to Erie

    An investigative report by Kevin Flowers discovered more than $21 million in federal funding has come to the city since 1997 to combat lead-based paint in homes . These funds have been used to deal with lead-based paint from approximately 1,000 homes throughout the county. Is this the tip of the iceberg, or have these funds help make a significant dent in the issue?

    Lead poisoning continues to impact children

    While nearly twice as many children in Erie County were diagnosed with elevated lead levels in 2022 than in the previous year, in October of 2021 the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention lowered the minimum of what is considered to be elevated. This is the third time the CDC has lowered the minimum since 1991. Reporter David Bruce puts this in perspective for families.

    Old housing stock is part of the problem

    Any home built prior to 1978 is likely to have lead paint, and homes constructed before 1950 are even more likely to have lead paint, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Around 42% of Erie's housing stock predates World War II, and the median year for homes built in the city is 1948. Reporter A.J. Rao provides information for potential homebuyers to help navigate purchasing an older home, and some potential signs lead paint in present.

    Has exposure to lead-based paint impacted you or your family? We'd like to hear from you. Contact us at newsdesk@timesnews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie remains a lead poisoning hot spot. Three things we learned

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA29 minutes ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy