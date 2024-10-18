Erie remains a lead poisoning hot spot. Three things we learned

Lead abatement programs have been providing significant federal funding to communities for decades, but what tangible impact have those millions of dollars had on lead removal?

In an investigation conducted by the Erie Times-News, we reviewed documents and data from the city of Erie Redevelopment Authority to learn how much money has been received over nearly 30 years , and where it has gone.

Here are the three takeaways from this investigation into lead abatement in Erie. Look for the first story to hit newsstands in the Sunday Weekend section.

Erie's lead pipe replacement plan: Where does the $50 million project stand?

Millions in federal funds came to Erie

An investigative report by Kevin Flowers discovered more than $21 million in federal funding has come to the city since 1997 to combat lead-based paint in homes . These funds have been used to deal with lead-based paint from approximately 1,000 homes throughout the county. Is this the tip of the iceberg, or have these funds help make a significant dent in the issue?

Lead poisoning continues to impact children

While nearly twice as many children in Erie County were diagnosed with elevated lead levels in 2022 than in the previous year, in October of 2021 the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention lowered the minimum of what is considered to be elevated. This is the third time the CDC has lowered the minimum since 1991. Reporter David Bruce puts this in perspective for families.

Old housing stock is part of the problem

Any home built prior to 1978 is likely to have lead paint, and homes constructed before 1950 are even more likely to have lead paint, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Around 42% of Erie's housing stock predates World War II, and the median year for homes built in the city is 1948. Reporter A.J. Rao provides information for potential homebuyers to help navigate purchasing an older home, and some potential signs lead paint in present.

Has exposure to lead-based paint impacted you or your family? We'd like to hear from you. Contact us at newsdesk@timesnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie remains a lead poisoning hot spot. Three things we learned