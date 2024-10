CheesErie to open second restaurant. Where they're expanding to

From a food truck to The Flagship City Food Hall and now the Millcreek Mall, the CheesErie brand is expanding like melted, well, cheese.

"On Nov. 1 it will be one year since we opened in the Food Hall ," said owner Kaela Anderson, 29. "We've been doing specials and are seeing more traffic. We've grown over the last 12 months and we're looking to expand."

So in mid December, she hopes to open a second location in the Millcreek Mall. She said they need an exhaust hood installed first and are looking at Dec. 8 opening to be available for all the holiday shoppers.

"We are taking the former Fresh Healthy Cafe location," Anderson said.

What will be on the new location's menu?

She said pulled pork macaroni and cheese is her biggest seller, but she's also hoping to serve folks with a taste for a good burger.

"There's no place in the mall to get a burger," Anderson said. "Workers and folks who frequent that area say they are excited to have burgers back in the mall."

She said CheesErie's mall location will maintain the menu they serve in the Food Hall, except for Philly Cheesesteaks, because another restaurant in the mall sells those exclusively. But CheesErie can put their cheesesteak on their popular three-meat dish, so don't despair.

Once they open the store, the hours will be open with the mall, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"When we started we had paninis and hand-pressed sandwiches and mac-and-cheese. We still have those and have expanded to burgers, subs and salads," Anderson said.

She said she's excited to serve more hungry customers.

"We really appreciate the continued support from the community," she said. "Without them, we wouldn't be in business."

