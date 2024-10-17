Open in App
    • Erie Times News

    An Erie nonprofit unveils its neighborhood improvement plans. Here are the details

    By Kevin Flowers, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    The push for continued neighborhood improvements continues in Erie’s Little Italy neighborhood on the city’s west side, as well as a portion of east Erie and the Federal Hill neighborhood near West 26th and Peach streets.

    Representatives of the nonprofit Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network , which has focused on community development and social service projects in that area since 2000, met with members of Erie City Council and city officials for a Tuesday study session at City Hall, 626 State St.

    The topic of discussion was a comprehensive, multiyear action/investments plan for those areas that the Sisters of St. Joseph have developed.

    City Council is expected to approve a resolution soon that endorses the plan, which was developed with assistance from City Architecture, a Cleveland, Ohio-based firm.

    "This plan is really concentrating on revitalization and those sort of built environment strategies," Heather Caspar, the Neighborhood Network's executive director, told City Council members. "What we didn't want this plan to be was just another big binder sitting on a shelf."

    Where is the plan focused?

    The organization is concentrating on six city Census tracts that include the Little Italy neighborhood, roughly defined as the area between West 12th and West 21st streets, from State to Cranberry streets; the Federal Hill area near West 26th and Peach streets; and a portion of east Erie roughly between East 21st and East 26th streets from State Street to the Bayfront Connector.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJYgu_0wAKsXwU00

    Within those areas are significant populations of people of color and immigrants/new Americans, according to the Sisters of St. Joseph plan. In addition, there is a high percentage of renter-occupied properties in those areas; and in much of the service area there are “high levels of residents who live below the poverty line,” according to the plan.

    What are some of the recommended improvements?

    The suggestions for those areas include, but are not limited to:

    • Improving the physical appearance of various neighborhoods in the focus areas via removing/preventing blight; streetscape enhancements; urban farming; community maintenance/cleanup programs; and new public art.

    • Installing additional security cameras and porch lights to combat crime, as well as implementing “prevention-focused neighborhood initiatives and collaborations.”
    • Working more closely with business owners and potential investors to secure grants and other funding to boost economic development, as well as “job stability programming” for teenagers and young adults.
    • Creating more affordable housing through facade improvements, property rehabilitation of both occupied and vacant units, and first-time homeownership programs.
    • Additional community engagement that helps identify and address the needs of residents.

    Jackie Spry, the city’s planning director, endorsed the plan and urged City Council to approve it.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfjS7_0wAKsXwU00

    She said the nonprofit has been involved in a host of valuable initiatives over the past 24 years, including youth mentoring, after-school tutoring; first-time homeownership, creating community gardens; and public art.

    The Neighborhood Network has become “A trusted agent for both care and change in Erie’s neighborhoods,” Spry said.

    The plan also gives the nonprofit a framework for implementing its public grants and private investments, Spry said.

    City Council reaction

    Erie City Council President Jasmine Flores said she likes the plan's objectives, saying she "pretty much for the most part approves of what (the Neighborhood Network) has been able to break down for us."

    Councilmember Tyler Titus added that the Neighborhood Network's footprint includes a lot of people who are struggling in various ways, and the plan could help "elevate" some of those residents.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jw7Lx_0wAKsXwU00

    "I commend you... I know that is not easy work," Titus said.

    Contact Kevin Flowers at kflowers@timesnews.com . Follow him on X at @ETNflowers .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: An Erie nonprofit unveils its neighborhood improvement plans. Here are the details

