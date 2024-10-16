Understanding how the PFBC stocks 4.2 million trout and improves wild trout fishery

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is finalizing its Strategic Plan for Management of Trout Fisheries which involves wild trout and finding places to stock 4.2 million hatchery trout each year.

The updated plan for 2025-29 was developed based on input from PFBC commissioners and staff from the bureaus of Fisheries; Hatcheries; Outreach, Education, and Marketing; Law Enforcement; and Administration. Now the plan is out for public comment through Nov. 2.

“We’ve been stocking about 4.2 million, the 3.2 million coming out of our state hatcheries and 1 million in our coop program really since 2007, the last 17-18 years our numbers haven’t changed,” David C. Nihart, Fisheries Management Division chief for the Fish and Boat Commission, said.

That’s the time frame for when the agency started raising fewer, but larger fish.

“It was part of the creel survey we did back in 2005; I believe it was with stocked trout anglers,” Nihart said. "One of the questions we asked them was, ‘Would you (rather) catch larger fish or smaller fish. If you want to catch larger fish, it’s going to result in a reduction of the fish that we raise.’ So basically people indicated they wanted us to stock larger fish. As a result of that, we had to decrease our overall production from about 4.2 to about 3.1 million coming out of our hatcheries to accommodate basically an increase from a 10.25 to an 11-inch fish. That’s why there’s that reduction. It was based on input from anglers indicating they wanted to catch larger hatchery fish.

“Since 2007, there really hasn’t been a change in the overall production coming out of our hatcheries."

In addition to selling 768,916 fishing licenses in 2023, the agency also sold 544,065 trout permits and permits to fish in Lake Erie.

This year, 1,042 stream sections totaling 4,700 miles and 129 lakes totaling 9,600 acres have stocked trout. The PFBC stocks about 65% rainbow trout, 29% brown trout and 5% brook trout. Cooperative nurseries operated by volunteer groups, which the PFBC partners with and provide fingerling trout to grow into adults for stocking the following year, stock an additional 1 million trout each year into Pennsylvania waters. The cooperative nurseries are raising about 53% rainbow, 36% brown and 11% brook trout.

The numbers of brook trout have been reduced over the years because the agency discovered they were leaving the waterway and/or dying at a high rate in some streams before the opening day of trout season. The research revealed rainbow trout were more likely to survive and remain within the streams after stocking.

“We have been reducing brook trout production really for the last 15 years,” Nihart said.

Where trout are being stocked

With the number of trout remaining relatively constant, the locations of where fish are placed can change from year to year.

“We are constantly looking for ways to better allocate fish. Over the years we’ve identified numerous waterways where it’s posted or lack of access. Or we identified Class A waters (support wild trout) so there are certain things that come up every year on waters that are in the program that result in them being removed from our program,” Nihart said.

Other temporary changes involve when work is being done on a waterway including rehabilitation projects on large impoundments and dams.

“If we are draining them, they are removed from the program, but likely added back on,” he said.

Updates are listed with the public stocking schedules.

“We do remove waters from the program every year, however, we’re adding waters in their place. So it’s not like we’re removing 20 waters every year and nothing else is being added. Any time we are removing something, we are constantly looking for a suitable replacement to stock those fish,” he said. Other times the fish can be added to existing streams already in the program.

The agency is also stocking more brood-size fish, those in the 14 to 20-inch range.

“In 2021, we doubled the amount of brood that our hatcheries are producing. We basically went from about 35,000 fish a year to 70,000 fish a year," Nihart said. "The same with our golden rainbows. I think we went from about 9,000 to about 14,000.

“The take-home message is, we’re requesting the same amount of fish every year."

Looking ahead for trout stockings

Nihart said the number of trout being raised is expected to stay the same in the future.

“Our eight (trout) hatcheries are really operating at their maximum production rate right now. I don’t really see a need to increase stocked trout production as long as we are giving the opportunity to review waters that are currently in the program and make adjustments, whether that’s removing a water because of posting or access or just low use, and looking to identify new waters that are really a better candidate from the program is really what’s needed. Working with the numbers we currently have and constantly reviewing our stocked trout waters to see if we can identify new ones or adjust allocation rates to meet demand. That’s the kind of stuff we are really looking for."

Steelhead fishery

The agency made a change to its steelhead program where all of the trout are raised from the Fairview State Hatchery in Erie County. In the past, some of the steelhead rearing was done outside of the watershed at the Tionesta State Hatchery.

The move is being made to keep all of the spawning and nursery operations in the Erie watershed to prevent viruses from being spread to other parts of the state.

The change resulted in 200,000 less steelhead being stocked this year for a total of 800,000 fish. Efforts are underway to improve the Fairview hatchery to be able to accommodate rearing 1 million steelhead in the future.

In addition to the steelhead, the agency stocks brown trout in the Lake Erie tributaries.

“They are looking to raise some brown trout at Tionesta for stocking in Lake Erie,” Nihart said.

Update on steelhead in Erie: PFBC temporarily reduces steelhead stocking, explains why anglers are finding heavier fish

Stocked trout in wild trout streams

“We do consider wild trout when it comes to our stocked trout program. Basically looking at the miles of water we stock, about 40% of all the trout waters we stock, there’s no wild trout in them. In about another 45% of those waters, in total about 85% of all the waters we stock, either have no trout or very, very few wild trout. We’re not just out there stocking streams over the top of wild trout. In 85% of everywhere that we are placing fish, there’s either no or very few wild trout,” he said.

Stocked trout are a put-and-take resource where the anglers are encouraged to keep fish they catch in waters where fish can’t survive the year-round changes in water temperatures.

“Really the goal of the stocked trout program is to create recreational opportunities. In almost all of the waters we’re stocking in, are marginal or transitional streams that come May or June time period, especially depending on what part of the state you’re in, are too warm to support trout. Without stocking trout in those waters, there wouldn’t be trout opportunities,” he said.

“If Mother Nature is providing opportunities for trout, it’s not in our best interest to continue to stock them. Let’s stock those fish somewhere where there’s no opportunities for trout,” he said.

Habitat work

Nihart said there is work underway by the agency and partnering groups to improve the holding capacity of streams. From making riparian buffers creating shade, securing stream banks and felling large trees in the water to provide cover, a variety of projects continue each year.

“Our habitat division and to some extent our fisheries management folks have been working with partners whether that’s DCNR (Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources), the Game Commission or others, to do these chop and drops (of trees), it’s really a very efficient and cost-effective way to improve habitat in streams,” Nihart said.

The work creates pools of water in shaded areas in the headwaters of streams.

Improving fish habitat: Chop and Drop projects are happening across the state in wild trout waters. Here's why

He said organizations like Trout Unlimited and other sportsmen’s groups are improving the waterways as well.

“What it comes down to, is it’s a partnership. The Fish and Boat Commission can’t do this alone. We rely on others to be involved. We rely on anglers. It’s bigger than just us,” Nihart said.

Eric Null, executive director of the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited (TU), has reviewed the Fish and Boat Commission’s Strategic Trout Management Plan and it’s now out to the organization’s 15,000 members to review and provide comments.

Because the organization’s membership is still reviewing the plan, he said he can’t speak on behalf of TU yet, but he can speak about it personally from his experience as a fisheries biologist.

“I’ve worked in water the last 20 years,” he said, adding that he has a degree in wildlife fisheries biology from California University of Pennsylvania. Null, of Uniontown, Fayette County, has worked in various roles including being an adjunct instructor of fisheries biology and water quality analysis at Garrett College in Maryland.

“It looks like a solid plan. I like a lot of things that are in that plan,” he said.

His organization, TU, met with several staff members of the Fish and Boat Commission about the document. “For me, I see the plan as being a very good resource into the future. I like pretty much everything that is in the plan, especially the marketing of wild trout fisheries,” he said.

As a conservationist, Null said there needs to be ways for people to enjoy the wild trout resource, but not impact the resource.

He said the wild trout fishing opportunities in Pennsylvania need to be marketed to people in Pennsylvania as well as in other states. “The plan looks good, it’s the follow-through,” he said.

Stream restoration: Survey nets fish that are reproducing in once-polluted Stonycreek River

“Will Fish and Boat follow through with this plan? And will they reach out to their partners like the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited and the sportsmen’s alliances to follow through with this plan? We’re all on board to help them follow through with this,” Null said.

He’s hoping the plan stays active. “In Pennsylvania, we have a lot of partners that can help this go through. It’s a matter of the government, Fish and Boat, reaching out to the partners and working together with us. We’ll help,” he said.

He would like to help market the year-round wild trout fisheries that are in Pennsylvania.

The commonwealth has 86,000 miles of waterway, second only to Alaska, and 56,000 miles of the waterways in Pennsylvania are considered to be cold water waterways.

He would like to see northeastern states like Pennsylvania, market the fishing opportunities similar to what he sees when he fishes in western states like Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. “They have recognized fishing and hunting, hiking, outdoor recreation as a huge economic gain for their economy,” he said.

He believes Pennsylvania needs to have a larger online presence for what’s available for anglers. “To me, the marketing of wild trout, the marketing of our cold-water fisheries is the greatest thing we can do for recruitment into angling and to preserve the resource,” he said.

Null said Pennsylvania has wild trout in many parts of the state and most people live within an hour of a wild trout stream.

Regarding the stocked trout program, he feels there isn’t a need to stock trout where there are sustaining wild trout populations in Class A waters.

“That’s money in the bank without doing anything. Take those allocations and move them downstream to waters you never stocked before and expand the fishing opportunity,” Null said.

Trout fishing in Pennsylvania

From children fishing with worms and bobbers to those with high-end fly fishing gear, the trout program reaches people from all walks of life. “Pennsylvania really has something to offer everybody. Whether you’re a first-time fisherman or you’ve been fishing for decades, really in any county that you go to in Pennsylvania, regardless of the time of the year, there’s something there for you to be able to fish,” Nihart said. “Whether it’s opening day fishing for stocked trout or fishing in June and July in Clinton County or wherever that you choose to fish, there really is something. We have the best of both worlds. We have an outstanding stocked trout fishery that is completely artificial and all the way up to world-renowned wild trout waters like Spring Creek, Penns Creek or the Little Juniata, or if you want to go to Potter County and fish the headwaters of Kettle Creek, it’s there. Pennsylvania has any type of opportunity for any type of trout angler. It’s in PA,” he said.

Public input on trout strategies

“This plan obviously is not just about wild trout. It’s not just about stocked trout. It’s about trout management as a whole. Whether that’s inland or looking at the steelhead/brown trout in Lake Erie, is that everything we’re working for as an agency is going to benefit a trout angler. Whether you fish for stocked trout in Allegheny County or you fish for wild trout in McKean County or wherever, there’s something in here for everybody. If you have the time, review the trout plan. We are seeking public input right now,” Nihart said.

They are looking for comments on what anglers may support or questions about what changes should be considered. “What we are doing is going to impact fishing across the state. So just let us know your thoughts,” Nihart said.

The plan is available for review on the PFBC’s website ( Fishandboat.com ) and the public is encouraged to provide feedback through November. Feedback on the plan may be submitted by emai l to RA-pfbcregulations@pa.gov with ‘Trout Plan’ indicated in the subject line.

The plan is expected to be finalized in December.

Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him at bwhipkey@gannett.com and sign up for our weekly Go Outdoors PA newsletter email on this website's homepage under your login name. Follow him on Facebook @whipkeyoutdoors .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Understanding how the PFBC stocks 4.2 million trout and improves wild trout fishery