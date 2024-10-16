As the colder months approach and Erie prepares for the winter season, the water levels in Lake Erie e are still dropping as projected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers .

In September, the water levels for Lake Erie reached a high of 572.57 feet and a low of 572.24 feet. Those levels were still above the long-term average for Lake Erie recorded at 571.52 feet.

The water levels are showing no signs of significant change, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects the levels will drop more as the weather changes and temperatures fall.

Lake Erie water levels for October

Halfway through October, the water levels for Lake Erie have seen a high level of 572.18 feet and a low of 571.85 feet from Oct. 1 through Oct. 13.

These levels are above the October long-term average for Lake Erie recorded at 571.19 feet.

Since September the levels have dropped less than half a foot and will most likely continue to drop in the upcoming months.

What will the Lake Erie water levels be in the upcoming months?

Here are the water level forecasts for Lake Erie from the U.S. Army Corps for the next couple of months to close out 2024:

November: upper levels 572.24 feet, lower levels 570.8 feet.

December: upper levels 572.37 feet, lower levels 570.8 feet.

Contact Nicholas Sorensen at nsorensen@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Lake Erie water levels drop during fall. How low will they go by end of October?