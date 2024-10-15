Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Erie Times News

    Hunters only need two or three shells to sight in a rifle scope. Here's how

    By Brian Whipkey, Pennsylvania Outdoors Columnist,

    2 days ago

    Are your rifles ready for deer season? If you just purchased a new scope or just want to make sure your scope is right on the bullseye, now is the time to make sure you’re ready for the opening of rifle deer season.

    While it’s tempting to take a quick shot at a stump while resting against a tree, that’s nothing like fine-tuning your scope on a solid bench and vise. And if you have a good rest, you should be able to dial in your new or existing scope with only two or three shots.

    There are several videos on YouTube that can help you improve your accuracy as a marksman, but first, you need to make sure your gun and scope are dialed in on your target.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g27V8_0w7HyUgI00

    There are four simple steps to sighting your gun with two shots.

    The first thing is you need to make sure your gun is on a bench or table with a vise to hold your gun in place.

    Second, know that consistency is key. If you’re not holding at the same spot, this technique will require more than two shots. Control your breathing and follow through on your shot.

    The third thing you should have is a friend to help adjust your scope.

    The last important thing you need to remember is to place your target at 50 or 100 yards where you can easily see your bullet holes through your scope. I usually set my scope on its highest power, either 9x or 12X.

    Are you ready?: PA hunting season opens up for small and large game

    Now that you’re set up, you can take a shot at the bullseye. If you’re on target, wonderful. If not, now is the time to make a quick adjustment.

    With the firearm still pointed squarely on the bullseye in your vise, ask your friend to move the reticle adjustments while you watch through the scope. Remember, the rifle needs to remain in a fixed position. The only thing that is moving is the scope.

    Direct your friend to turn the adjustments of the scope to move the crosshairs to the bullet hole. One thing to note is that the arrow directions on the scope adjustments may move the scope in the opposite direction of what you are saying.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psXnS_0w7HyUgI00

    Once the crosshairs are on the first bullet hole, it’s time to fire a second shot. If you held the gun steady and only allowed the scope’s adjustments to move, your gun should now hit the bullseye.

    If you’re not on target, you may need to have your friend make another adjustment to further fine-tune your firearm.

    Once you’re on target, it’s good to shoot a few more shells just to make sure the gun is hitting where you want. It’s also good to practice and make the shot experience feel comfortable before that big buck walks out.

    Good luck and happy hunting.

    Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him at bwhipkey@gannett.com and sign up for our weekly Go Outdoors PA newsletter email on this website's homepage under your login name. Follow him on Facebook @whipkeyoutdoors .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Hunters only need two or three shells to sight in a rifle scope. Here's how

    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Fox
    16h ago
    If you are all over the place on your target, you can’t shoot.
    Jonathan Hall
    20h ago
    use as many cartridges that you need to get your sights set you owe it to the game animals to deliver a quick kill shot, just remember use the same brand and style of cartridges for sighting in as you do when hunting
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Is it Illegal to Bury a Pet in Your Backyard in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania?
    94.3 The Point2 days ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Another Discount Retailer Declares Bankruptcy, Closing All Stores
    iHeartRadio20 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    23-Year-Old Man Destroys Police Cruiser After Animal Cruelty Arrest
    Tracy Leicher3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Hidden In The Eerie Appalachians Is An Abandoned Amusement Park That Draws In Ghost Hunters
    islands.com2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    What does it mean to be middle class in Pennsylvania? Do you make the cut?
    Erie Times News1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Popular Health Food Recalled In Pennsylvania Poses Risk Of Deadly Infection
    102.5 WDVE2 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy