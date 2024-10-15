Hunters only need two or three shells to sight in a rifle scope. Here's how

Are your rifles ready for deer season? If you just purchased a new scope or just want to make sure your scope is right on the bullseye, now is the time to make sure you’re ready for the opening of rifle deer season.

While it’s tempting to take a quick shot at a stump while resting against a tree, that’s nothing like fine-tuning your scope on a solid bench and vise. And if you have a good rest, you should be able to dial in your new or existing scope with only two or three shots.

There are several videos on YouTube that can help you improve your accuracy as a marksman, but first, you need to make sure your gun and scope are dialed in on your target.

There are four simple steps to sighting your gun with two shots.

The first thing is you need to make sure your gun is on a bench or table with a vise to hold your gun in place.

Second, know that consistency is key. If you’re not holding at the same spot, this technique will require more than two shots. Control your breathing and follow through on your shot.

The third thing you should have is a friend to help adjust your scope.

The last important thing you need to remember is to place your target at 50 or 100 yards where you can easily see your bullet holes through your scope. I usually set my scope on its highest power, either 9x or 12X.

Now that you’re set up, you can take a shot at the bullseye. If you’re on target, wonderful. If not, now is the time to make a quick adjustment.

With the firearm still pointed squarely on the bullseye in your vise, ask your friend to move the reticle adjustments while you watch through the scope. Remember, the rifle needs to remain in a fixed position. The only thing that is moving is the scope.

Direct your friend to turn the adjustments of the scope to move the crosshairs to the bullet hole. One thing to note is that the arrow directions on the scope adjustments may move the scope in the opposite direction of what you are saying.

Once the crosshairs are on the first bullet hole, it’s time to fire a second shot. If you held the gun steady and only allowed the scope’s adjustments to move, your gun should now hit the bullseye.

If you’re not on target, you may need to have your friend make another adjustment to further fine-tune your firearm.

Once you’re on target, it’s good to shoot a few more shells just to make sure the gun is hitting where you want. It’s also good to practice and make the shot experience feel comfortable before that big buck walks out.

Good luck and happy hunting.

