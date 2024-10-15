Erie's Downtown Fall Fest is happening later this month. What bands are playing

Erie's Perry Square will be filled with crafts, music, classic cars, pumpkins, magic, costumes, face painting, a pig and other treats during Downtown Fall Fest 2024 .

The free annual event is put on by the Erie Downtown Partnership. Here's what to know before you go:

When is the Downtown Fall Fest

This event will take place Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Perry Square in downtown Erie.

What can I do at Downtown Fall Fest?

Organizers said there will be craft vendors, kids' activities, live music on the stage, a classic car trunk-or-treat, food and beverages, pumpkin painting, magic shows, a costume parade, trick-or-treating throughout the Flagship City District, face painting, photos with a pig and more.

Who will be on stage

Here is the musical lineup:

11 a.m.: Rachel Sanders performing acoustic covers and originals.

Noon: Division Street Machine doing blues and Southern rock.

2 p.m.: The Dynabrass, a regional Polish polka band.

4 p.m.: Stim City Collective with an EDM/hyperpop DJ set.

