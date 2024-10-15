Open in App
    Erie's Downtown Fall Fest is happening later this month. What bands are playing

    By Dana Massing, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Erie's Perry Square will be filled with crafts, music, classic cars, pumpkins, magic, costumes, face painting, a pig and other treats during Downtown Fall Fest 2024 .

    The free annual event is put on by the Erie Downtown Partnership. Here's what to know before you go:

    When is the Downtown Fall Fest

    This event will take place Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Perry Square in downtown Erie.

    What can I do at Downtown Fall Fest?

    Organizers said there will be craft vendors, kids' activities, live music on the stage, a classic car trunk-or-treat, food and beverages, pumpkin painting, magic shows, a costume parade, trick-or-treating throughout the Flagship City District, face painting, photos with a pig and more.

    More fun: Festivals, haunted houses and foliage rides: Fun things to do this fall

    Who will be on stage

    Here is the musical lineup:

    • 11 a.m.: Rachel Sanders performing acoustic covers and originals.
    • Noon: Division Street Machine doing blues and Southern rock.
    • 2 p.m.: The Dynabrass, a regional Polish polka band.
    • 4 p.m.: Stim City Collective with an EDM/hyperpop DJ set.

    Dana Massing can be reached at dmassing@timesnews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie's Downtown Fall Fest is happening later this month. What bands are playing

