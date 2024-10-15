Open in App
    • Erie Times News

    Planned Erie dog park and brewery put on hold. What happened

    By Nicholas Sorensen, Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    Erie residents who have been waiting for the new dog park and brewery concept to come to town will have to wait longer.

    The Erie Times-News reported in May that Ashley Jang planned to bring a dog park and brewery business to 1411 East Lake Road , the site of a former karate studio, pest control business and tattoo parlor.

    Jang told the Times-News that the banks circumstances changed, and she could not get the loan to mortgage the business idea.

    Agresti Real Estate agent Jake Scheloske told the Times-News that his listing expired. The property was initially listed for $249,900.

    Scheloske said the current owner of the property is performing maintenance work to prepare it for a future tenant or owner.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ws7gU_0w7Hrf7W00

    Crisis comfort for pets: Lawrence Park business creates emergency boarding program

    What is the plan going forward?

    Jang said she hopes this is a “just not right now” situation. She plans to see what other possible future locations might become available.

    "My hope is to find a location that makes sense," Jang said. "It's just a matter of when and where that materializes. My husband and I are open to a number of real estate opportunities, so we've always got our eyes on potential spots. It might just be something that doesn't end up in the city of Erie, maybe it's somewhere a little further out."

    In the meantime, Jang has created a business called Organized by Ashley which she said helps clients organize their spaces and offers advice on how to keep it that way.

    "I'm trying to help people by using my skills to organize people's lives one home at a time," Jang said.

    More: Kitten adopted by Erie Police officer who rescued him

    Contact Nicholas Sorensen at nsorensen@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Planned Erie dog park and brewery put on hold. What happened

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Lizard Szymecki
    1d ago
    Sounds like a bad place for a dog park
    Trump will win
    1d ago
    Well damn Erie people can't do anything without alcohol involved, most are alcoholics in denial. Everywhere you look there's bars for them, keep the dogs away from them.
