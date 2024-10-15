Planned Erie dog park and brewery put on hold. What happened

Erie residents who have been waiting for the new dog park and brewery concept to come to town will have to wait longer.

The Erie Times-News reported in May that Ashley Jang planned to bring a dog park and brewery business to 1411 East Lake Road , the site of a former karate studio, pest control business and tattoo parlor.

Jang told the Times-News that the banks circumstances changed, and she could not get the loan to mortgage the business idea.

Agresti Real Estate agent Jake Scheloske told the Times-News that his listing expired. The property was initially listed for $249,900.

Scheloske said the current owner of the property is performing maintenance work to prepare it for a future tenant or owner.

What is the plan going forward?

Jang said she hopes this is a “just not right now” situation. She plans to see what other possible future locations might become available.

"My hope is to find a location that makes sense," Jang said. "It's just a matter of when and where that materializes. My husband and I are open to a number of real estate opportunities, so we've always got our eyes on potential spots. It might just be something that doesn't end up in the city of Erie, maybe it's somewhere a little further out."

In the meantime, Jang has created a business called Organized by Ashley which she said helps clients organize their spaces and offers advice on how to keep it that way.

"I'm trying to help people by using my skills to organize people's lives one home at a time," Jang said.

