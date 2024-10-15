Open in App
    • Erie Times News

    PA voter guide: What to know about Erie County's state Senate, state House matches

    By Erie Times-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYCvO_0w7HrLf600

    Voters in Erie County will hit the polls Nov. 5 to cast their vote in a variety of races ranging from the state House of Representatives to the next president.

    Poll hours across the state are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    There is no-excuse mail-in voting allowed in the state, and the last day to apply for a mail ballot or vote early in person is Oct. 29. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 21.

    Follow GoErie.com throughout election day for local and state news and updates. Return once the polls close at 8 p.m. for more frequent reports throughout the night.

    What you need to know for the general election

    Pennsylvania Voter Guide: The who, what, where & when of the 2024 election

    What are the key races?

    Presidential race puts Erie in national spotlight

    The presidential race has placed Erie in the national spotlight, and Pennsylvania is one of five swing states that will decide the outcome of this hotly contested race.

    This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: PA voter guide: What to know about Erie County's state Senate, state House matches

    Ramon L Garcias
    1d ago
    kamala harris
